Bitget CEO Gracy Chen Featured in Coindesk's Top 50 Women in Web3 and AI

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company is excited to share that Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, has been featured in CoinDesk’s 2025 list of the Top 50 Women in Web3 and AI, an esteemed recognition that celebrates influential leaders shaping the future of digital finance and technology. The annual list accumulates leaders across blockchain, crypto, and artificial intelligence who are advancing innovation and inclusion in emerging tech sectors.

Among the top ten honorees, Chen stands alongside industry luminaries such as Daniela Amodei of Anthropic, Anima Anandkumar of Caltech, Teana Baker‑Taylor of Venice.ai, MIT’s Regina Barzilay, Hedera’s Betsabe Botaitis, Société Générale’s Stéphanie Cabossioras, Trust Wallet’s Eowyn Chen, BlackRock’s Samara Cohen, Coinbase’s Emilie Choi, and Delphine Forma from Solidus Labs along with forty other exceptional women.

Compiled through a rigorous and inclusive process, the list was curated by CoinDesk’s editorial team in consultation with a diverse panel of women leaders from organizations including Google, Spotify, and the Association of Women in Crypto. Over 300 nominations from around the world were evaluated, with finalists chosen for their innovation, influence, and relevance in shaping Web3 and AI’s next chapter.

Chen stands out not only as the sole woman CEO among the top 10 global crypto exchanges, but also as the leader behind Bitget’s global growth. Since taking over the role of CEO in May 2024, she has steered the platform through a phase of accelerated growth. Under her leadership, Bitget has grown its user base from 20 million to over 120 million users globally, placing it firmly among the top three exchanges by trading volume worldwide.

Her tenure has been marked by a strategic shift that broadened Bitget’s offerings well beyond derivatives. Today, the platform features world-class capabilities in spot trading, a thriving Launchpad and Launchpool ecosystem, AI-powered copy trading, asset management tools, and a widely adopted self-custody wallet through Bitget Wallet. Chen also plays an active role in expanding institutional relationships and securing high-impact partnerships that deepen Bitget’s footprint across key markets.

Outside of product and business development, Chen has made social responsibility a strong pillar of her leadership agenda at Bitget. She leads a $10 million Blockchain4Her (B4H) initiative, which was started to address gender equity in the blockchain industry. The initiative focuses on supporting women builders, developers, and entrepreneurs through education, funding, mentorship, and access to the global Web3 ecosystem. As a delegate to the UN Women CSW conference, Chen also brings critical Web3 perspectives to global discussions on gender and technology. Her background spans over a decade of experience in investment, entrepreneurship, and tech leadership.

Gracy Chen’s inclusion in CoinDesk’s Top 50 Women in Web3 and AI reflects her accomplishments in scaling Bitget into a multi-dimensional Web3 platform, and her growing influence in shaping a more inclusive future for the crypto industry.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform. Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab3a5db6-f6a0-4390-aaf9-6c59a2705c6a

Bitget CEO Gracy Chen Featured in Coindesk's Top 50 Women in Web3 and AI Bitget CEO Gracy Chen Featured in Coindesk's Top 50 Women in Web3 and AI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.