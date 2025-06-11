tpay Releases White Paper on the Transformative Power of Open Banking Across the Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tpay, the leading payment connector in the META region, has published a new white paper highlighting how Open Banking is accelerating financial innovation and inclusion across the region.

The white paper explores the rapid rise of fintech in the Middle East, where updated licensing frameworks and increased investment are driving significant growth. Despite lower valuations compared to Western markets, the region offers immense profit potential for fintech players, digital banks, and regulators alike.

With Open Banking unlocking new use cases and creating seamless digital experiences for consumers and businesses, the white paper outlines the strategic importance of the Middle East in the global financial ecosystem. The region is poised to play a key role in the expected surge of digital payment adoption, with global digital wallet users projected to exceed 5.2 billion by 2026, up from 3.4 billion in 2022, marking robust growth of over 53%.

Download the full white paper to explore how Open Banking is reshaping the financial landscape in the Middle East. Open Banking: A Game Changer In the Middle East

For more information, please contact: safaa.elbanna@tpaymobile.com

