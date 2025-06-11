Rad Web Hosting Launches New Paris France Data Center to Expand Global Infrastructure Rad Web Hosting is a leading provider of cloud services. Rad Web Hosting has been a leading provider of websites, hosting, cloud and dedicated server hosting since 2014.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rad Web Hosting , a leading provider of web hosting and cloud infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new data center in Paris, France. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s global growth strategy and enhances its ability to deliver ultra-low-latency and high-performance hosting services across Europe.The new Paris data center provides state-of-the-art connectivity, enterprise-grade redundancy, and advanced security features, allowing clients to deploy cloud VPS, dedicated servers , and cloud infrastructure closer to their European user base. With this launch, Rad Web Hosting strengthens its commitment to providing reliable, scalable, and localized hosting solutions to businesses around the world.“Launching in Paris reflects our ongoing investment in global infrastructure and our dedication to meeting the needs of our international clients,” said Scott Claeys, Founder & CEO of Rad Web Hosting. “This new location gives European businesses faster access to our full suite of hosting solutions with the same world-class support and performance our clients expect.”Key Features of the Paris Data Center:Strategic central-European location for improved network speed and regional complianceTier III+ facility offering high availability and uptimeEnterprise SSD storage and next-gen Intel processorsDDoS protection and secure data handling practices24/7 monitoring and US-based technical supportRad Web Hosting clients can now choose Paris as a deployment location during checkout for all VPS and dedicated server plans, with instant provisioning and flexible billing options.For more information or to deploy a server in the new Paris data center, visit: https://radwebhosting.com About Rad Web HostingRad Web Hosting has been a trusted provider of web hosting, VPS, and dedicated server solutions since 2014. With data centers in North America and Europe, Rad Web Hosting empowers developers, agencies, and enterprises with secure, scalable infrastructure and unmatched customer support.

