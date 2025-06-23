Duke University Integrates Emotional Intelligence Curriculum into Surgical Residency Program

Gina Maria Catalano, founder of Centro Forza Group The Leadership Wake-Up Call: How Emotional Intelligence Turns Smart Leaders into Trusted Ones, scheduled for release June 23 on Amazon and Kindle

Leadership coach Gina Catalano’s EQ-based framework to debut this fall; upcoming book expands on tools now used to train the next generation of surgeons

Duke’s commitment to developing emotionally intelligent leaders represents a major step forward in how we prepare healthcare professionals for the demands of modern medicine.” — Gina Maria Catalano

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duke University Health System’s Surgical Residency Program will launch a new emotional intelligence and leadership series this fall, based on the coaching framework developed by leadership expert Gina Maria Catalano. The six-part curriculum—designed to improve communication, resilience, and decision-making under pressure—will be integrated into Duke’s SEAL (Surgical Education and Academic Learning) initiative.The series covers topics such as managing conflict in hierarchical environments, navigating team dynamics with empathy, and building self-awareness in high-stakes settings. The goal: to help surgical residents strengthen the leadership skills that matter most when technical knowledge alone isn’t enough.“Duke’s commitment to developing emotionally intelligent leaders represents a major step forward in how we prepare healthcare professionals for the demands of modern medicine,” said Catalano. “Leadership isn’t just about what you know—it’s about how you show up. And that’s exactly what this curriculum is designed to address.”Catalano, founder of Centro Forza Group , is a Certified Professional Coach and Energy Leadership Index Master Practitioner who works with high-performing professionals across healthcare, government, and corporate sectors. Her coaching programs have helped trauma surgeons, hospital executives, and cross-functional teams boost trust, presence, and performance through emotional intelligence and energy management.The same research-backed tools that will be implemented at Duke are the focus of Catalano’s forthcoming book, The Leadership Wake-Up Call: How Emotional Intelligence Turns Smart Leaders into Trusted Ones, scheduled for release June 23 on Amazon and Kindle. The book expands on the principles taught in her coaching and offers practical strategies for leaders navigating pressure, complexity, and burnout.“We don’t rise to the level of our skill set,” said Catalano. “We rise—or fall—to the level of our self-awareness, energy, and emotional regulation. That’s the real challenge of leadership, and it’s what this book helps readers address.”In tandem with the book launch, Catalano will also open enrollment for The 30-Day EQ Reset™ , a self-paced program for professionals who want to apply these same tools in their leadership development journey.With emotional exhaustion and disengagement rising across industries, Catalano’s work offers a timely, human-centered approach to leadership. Whether in the operating room or the boardroom, her message is clear: emotional intelligence is not optional—it’s essential.For more information on the Duke curriculum, the upcoming book, or to interview Gina Maria Catalano, visit www.centroforzagroup.com

