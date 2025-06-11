RED CAT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Red Cat Holdings, Inc. - RCAT

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 22, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: RCAT), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 18, 2022 and January 15, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Red Cat and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-rcat/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by July 22, 2025 .

About the Lawsuit

Red Cat and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 16, 2025, Kerrisdale Capital reported that the Company had overstated the value of its SRR Contract, which was only worth approximately $20 million to $25 million based on U.S. Army budget documents, and that the Company had been misleading investors about the production capacity of its Salt Lake City Facility for years, while also raising concerns about the timing of executive departures and insider transactions that took place shortly after Red Cat announced it had won the SRR Contract.

On this news, the price of Red Cat’s shares fell $2.35 per share, or 21.54%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $8.56 per share on January 17, 2025.

The case is Olsen v. Red Cat Holdings, Inc., No. 25-cv-05427.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, New Jersey, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

CONNECT WITH US: FaceBook || Instagram || YouTube || TikTok || LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.