Real Estate Crowdfunding Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

Real Estate Crowdfunding Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025

What Does The Data On The Real Estate Crowdfunding Market Size Indicate?

The real estate crowdfunding market size has exponentially grown in recent years, escalating from $20.31 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $29.16 billion in 2025, scoring a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 43.5%. This significant rise in the historic period is largely due to factors such as limited access to institutional deals, the emergence of digital financial platforms, regulatory changes favoring online investing, a burgeoning demand for passive income, and heightened internet penetration.

What Are The Market Projections For The Real Estate Crowdfunding Industry?

Evidently, exponential growth is projected in the coming years for this market. The market size is expected to expand to $122.44 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 43.1%. Major growth drivers in the forecast period include a growing interest in fractional ownership, an expanding millennial investor base, progression in fintech integration, increased demand for alternative investments, and cost-efficient solutions for raising capital for developers.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Real Estate Crowdfunding Market?

The escalating trend for commercial and residential development is expected to fuel this market growth in the future. This sector involves the construction and refurbishment of structures for business utilization or residential purposes. A significant portion of this growth is driven by intense urbanization, causing an elevated demand for housing, office spaces, and infrastructure.

Real estate crowdfunding enables a broader capital pool as it allows a larger number of investors to contribute resources online, thereby accelerating funding for commercial and residential development projects. In July 2023, for instance, as per the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the total number of dwellings under construction hit a record of 240,813, a 1.3% increase in the March quarter.

Which Companies Are The Key Industry Players In The Real Estate Crowdfunding Market?

Some leading companies operating in the real estate crowdfunding market are Yieldstreet Inc., Fundrise LLC, PeerStreet Inc., CrowdStreet Inc., RealtyMogul Co., Groundfloor Finance Inc., DLP Capital Partners LLC, Landa Holdings Inc., Arrived Homes Inc., EstateGuru OÜ, M2Crowd S.A.P.I. de C.V., RealCrowd Inc., Lofty AI Inc., EquityMultiple Inc., 1031 Crowdfunding LLC, Reinvest24, Crowdestate, American Homeowner Preservation LLC, Brickstarter, and Crowdpear

What Are The Emerging Trends In Real Estate Crowdfunding Market?

Key trends in the forecast period include advancements in tamper-proof blockchain-based real estate deals, development of mobile-first investment apps, artificial intelligence's growing influence in property analysis, and increased research and development in real estate fintech.

How Is The Real Estate Crowdfunding Market Segmented?

The real estate crowdfunding market is segmented based on:

1 Investors: Individual Investors, Institutional Investors

2 Property Type: Residential, Commercial, Schools, Hospitals, Shopping Centers, Industrial Buildings, and Other Properties

3 Platform Type: Equity-Based Crowdfunding, Debt-Based Crowdfunding Peer-To-Peer Lending, and Hybrid Crowdfunding

Subsegments include:

1 Individual investors: Retail Investors, High-Net-Worth Individuals HNWIs, Millennial Investors, Accredited Investors, Non-Accredited Investors

2 Institutional Investors: Private Equity Firms, Venture Capital Firms, Real Estate Investment Trusts REITs, Pension Funds, Insurance Companies, Family Offices, Hedge Funds

What About Regional Insights in the Real Estate Crowdfunding Market?

North America was the largest region in the real estate crowdfunding market in 2024 and Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report extensively covers the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

