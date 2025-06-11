Global Outdoor Signage Market to Surge from USD 69,800 Million by 2035, Fueled by Innovation and Urbanization | FMI

Out-door Signage Market

The UK outdoor signage market is set to grow, driven by digital tech, high-visibility demand and eco-friendly solutions, with a 7.2% CAGR forecast through 2035.

Outdoor signage is evolving fast! With tech integration and urban growth, it’s becoming smarter and more impactful. Watch this space, big transformations ahead” — Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The outdoor signage market is on the cusp of significant transformation and expansion from 2025 through 2035. Driven by rapid urbanization, technological innovation, and evolving consumer behaviors, the market is poised to more than double in value, growing from an estimated USD 32.1 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 69.8 billion by 2035. This growth represents a CAGR of around 8%, underscoring a healthy and sustained appetite for outdoor signage solutions worldwide.Outdoor signage refers to any form of visual display or advertising installed outside buildings or in public places designed to convey messages, promote brands, or provide information to passersby. This broad category encompasses traditional static billboards, neon signs, large-format print banners, as well as technologically advanced digital displays such as LED screens and interactive installations.Discover Market Opportunities – Get Your Sample of Our Industry Overview Today!The primary objective of outdoor signage is to attract attention, communicate key messages quickly, and influence consumer behavior in public environments. From retail storefronts to highways, stadiums to urban transit hubs, outdoor signage plays a vital role in enhancing brand recall and driving sales.Urban Infrastructure Development as a Key Growth DriverOne of the foremost factors propelling the outdoor signage market is the surge in urban infrastructure development globally. Cities across emerging and developed economies are investing heavily in transportation hubs, commercial zones, and smart city projects. These developments demand innovative signage solutions that not only provide directional and informational assistance but also enhance aesthetic appeal.As governments and private stakeholders push forward with these large-scale infrastructure projects, outdoor signage becomes a crucial element helping improve wayfinding, public safety, and advertising opportunities. For instance, transit stations and airports increasingly integrate digital signage to relay real-time information, emergency alerts, and promotional content, creating a multi-functional use case that benefits both authorities and advertisers.Key Takeaways From the Out-door Signage Market• United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Japan, and South Korea are projected to experience strong growth in the out-door signage market with CAGRs ranging from 7.2% to 7.9% between 2025 and 2035.• South Korea leads with the highest CAGR of 7.9%, followed closely by the United States at 7.8%.• Headers & Merchandisers dominate the market segment with a 45.9% share in 2025, driven by their widespread use in retail storefronts, shopping malls, and commercial complexes.• Plastic is the leading material for out-door signage, accounting for 52.6% of the market share in 2025.Discover game-changing trends—dive into our Function-Driven Packaging Industry Analysis for actionable insights and emerging market opportunities.Digital Advertising Technologies Transforming Outdoor SignageThe integration of advanced digital advertising technologies is radically transforming the landscape of outdoor signage. Traditional static billboards and banners are steadily being supplemented or replaced by high-resolution LED displays, interactive kiosks, and even augmented reality (AR) enabled installations.LED billboards offer dynamic content capabilities, allowing advertisers to tailor messages in real time based on audience demographics, time of day, or even weather conditions. This flexibility not only increases the effectiveness of advertising campaigns but also drives higher engagement rates from passersby.The Rise of Sustainable and Eco-friendly Signage SolutionsAmid growing global awareness around environmental sustainability, the outdoor signage market is witnessing a paradigm shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable materials and production methods. Brands and municipalities alike are increasingly prioritizing signage that reduces carbon footprints, minimizes waste, and incorporates recyclable or biodegradable materials.Innovations such as UV-resistant inks, solar-powered digital signs, and recyclable substrates are becoming standard in the industry. Sustainable signage not only aligns with corporate social responsibility goals but also resonates with eco-conscious consumers, providing a competitive advantage to companies adopting greener solutions.Competitive Landscape: Key Players and StrategiesThe outdoor signage market features a mix of established multinational corporations and innovative startups competing for market share through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographical expansion.Key Company & Product Offerings• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. – Rolled out weatherproof 4K digital signage displays for urban environments in 2024.• LG Electronics Inc. – Launched outdoor LED signage solutions for retail and public venues in 2025.• Daktronics, Inc. – Introduced high-brightness, energy-efficient video displays for stadiums and billboards in 2024.• Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings – Upgraded programmatic digital billboard network with data integration in 2024.Explore In-Depth Analysis—Click Here to Access the Report!Key Segmentation: Out-door Signage MarketBy Product Type:• Headers & merchandisers• Product displays• OthersBy Material Type:• Plastic• Metal• WoodBy End-use:• Retail and Corporate• Hospitality and Entertainment• Construction• Institutional• OthersBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Western Europe• Eastern Europe• East Asia• South Asia Pacific• Middle East and AfricaHave a Look at Related Research Reports on the Packaging Domain:The punnet market is expected to reach USD 1,215 million in 2025 and USD 2,018 million in 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% for the forecast period. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/punnet-market The FMCG packaging market is anticipated to grow steadily, attaining USD 495.9 billion in 2025 and continuing at a 5.8% CAGR to USD 871.6 billion by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-fmcg-packaging-market The rubber tapes market is expected to be valued at USD 1,047.3 million in 2025 and is anticipated to grow to USD 1,657.9 million by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% over the forecast period. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/rubber-tapes-market The rigid IBC market is estimated to generate a market size of USD 20,817.7 million in 2025 and would increase to USD 36,239.5 million by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ribc-market In 2025, the jars market was valued at approximately USD 47,283.02 million. By 2035, it is projected to reach USD 67,997.47 million, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/jars-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.