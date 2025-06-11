First arrest, charges made in connection to MMIWP cold case work

SEATTLE - The Attorney General’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Cold Case Unit today announced it has charged its first case since the unit was established in 2023.

On May 21, 2025, Attorney General Nick Brown filed second-degree murder charges against Tina Marie Alcorn for the 2016 death of George David, a resident of Neah Bay and a member of the Clayoquot Indian Band of Vancouver Island, B.C. The Clallam County Superior Court issued a warrant for Alcorn’s arrest based on the charge.

On June 3, Alcorn was arrested on the warrant in West Helena, Ark., with the assistance of the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Alcorn arrived in Washington to face charges and appeared in Clallam County Superior Court on Tuesday.

“I want to commend our cold case team for their work on behalf of victims and families,” Brown said. “This is a milestone on a long path toward accountability. The Legislature funded this work because so many people would not give up the pursuit of justice for their loved ones.”

The case was initially investigated by the Port Angeles Police Department. David, 65, was found deceased on March 28, 2016, in a Port Angeles apartment where he had been staying temporarily. He had traveled from Neah Bay just days earlier, intending to visit family in British Columbia and attend a funeral.

Alcorn, who has ties to Clallam County, was identified early in the investigation as the primary suspect. On April 19, 2016, Port Angeles detectives arrested her in Mount Vernon on an outstanding warrant issued by Arkansas authorities. Charges in the David homicide were not filed, and Alcorn was extradited to Arkansas and incarcerated for violating probation on an unrelated felony theft conviction.

In 2024, Port Angeles police requested the assistance of the new cold case team. Supported by the MMIWP Cold Case Team, the department conducted additional investigation into evidence collected in 2016, including additional DNA analysis performed by the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab.

At the request of the Port Angeles Police Department and with the support of the Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office will be prosecuting the case.

Alcorn made her first appearance in Clallam County Superior Court this afternoon. The charge in this case is an allegation only and Alcorn is presumed innocent unless proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

