Attorney General Ford Celebrates Passage of his Office’s Price-Fixing Bill That Increases Protections for Nevadans

Carson City, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford celebrated the passage of Assembly Bill 44 through both houses of the Legislature. This bill, one of AG Ford’s core goals during the 2025 Legislative Session, would enact restrictions on price-fixing on essential goods and services in Nevada. Price-fixing occurs when a person or group knowingly engages in deceptive conduct to increase prices beyond the basic forces of supply and demand.

"The passage of this bill is a victory for all Nevadans. It gives my office the tools we need to fight predatory practices that strain folks' wallets and directly affect their bottom line," said AG Ford. "I want to thank my staff for their hard work to develop this bill and to ensure that it best serves the needs of Nevadans. I would also like to thank the Legislature for recognizing the real need to implement policies that will protect Nevadans who are doing their very best to make ends meet.”

The bill passed the Assembly and the Senate and now goes to the governor’s desk for his signature.

Assembly Bill 44 prohibits unfair and deceptive price-fixing of the prices consumers pay for essential goods and services, such as food; clothing and footwear; gasoline and other energy goods; pharmaceutical and other medical products; housing; household utilities, ground transportation; telecommunication services and internet access. Assembly Bill 44 does not apply to certain providers of essential goods or services if the amount, rate, or fee charged within the industry is currently regulated by a federal, state, or local governmental agency.

Assembly Bill 44 does not prohibit businesses from raising prices of essential goods or services caused by normal market forces or trends. The bill does, however, make it unlawful for a business to raise the price of an essential good or service over the threshold in the bill if it was done in a knowingly deceptive manner that would violate the Nevada Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Assembly Bill 44 provides the Office of the Attorney General with investigative and enforcement authority for alleged violations of the bill’s provisions under the Nevada Unfair Trade Practice Act.

###