Memorial Day weekend impaired driving enforcement operation yields 4 DUI arrests, 196 speeding citations

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation during the Memorial Day holiday weekend resulted in 460 traffic stops, four arrests of impaired drivers, and 196 speeding citations.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, but law enforcement issued 19 citations for other offenses and made two arrests for controlled substance during the four-day operation last week.

The task force issued 168 warnings and five seat belt citations. No impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force arrested 33 impaired drivers and made 1,978 traffic stops during eight enforcement operations in 2024.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving: