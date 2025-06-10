NET Power Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; June 17, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises NET Power Inc. ("NET Power " or the "Company") (NYSE: NPWR; NPWR WS) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between June 9, 2023 and March 7, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). NET Power investors have until June 17, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The NET Power class action lawsuit alleges that, during the Class Period, the defendants made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information. Specifically, it claims that: (i) NET Power was unlikely to complete its Project Permian on schedule and that the project was expected to be significantly more costly than previously represented, due in part to supply chain constraints and various site- and region-specific challenges; (ii) as a result, the defendants’ estimates regarding the timeline and capital requirements for the project were unrealistic; and (iii) these increased demands in time and funding were likely to materially impact NET Power’s financial performance and overall business.

According to the lawsuit, on November 14, 2023, NET Power released its third-quarter 2023 financial results and announced a delay in the Project Permian timeline, citing global supply chain issues. The company stated it was adding a 12-month cushion to its schedule, with initial power generation now expected between the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028—delaying the project from the originally projected 2026 start date. Following this announcement, the company’s stock price declined by more than 18%, as alleged in the complaint.

