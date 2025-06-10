Zenas BioPharma, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; June 16, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Zenas BioPharma, Inc. ("Zenas BioPharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZBIO) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities pursuant and/or traceable to Zenas BioPharma’s registration statement issued in connection with its initial public offering (“IPO”) held on or around September 13, 2024, and suffered damages as a result. Zenas BioPharma investors have until June 16, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Zenas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative immunology-based therapies. According to the Complaint, Zenas BioPharma sold over 13 million shares at $17.00 each in its IPO.

The class action lawsuit alleges that the IPO offering documents were materially false, misleading, or omitted material information by overstating the length of time Zenas BioPharma could fund its operations using existing cash and anticipated IPO proceeds.

Further, the Complaint alleges that on November 12, 2024, Zenas BioPharma filed its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2024, revealing it could only fund operations for 12 months—not the 24 months stated in the IPO registration statement. As of the close of trading on April 15, 2025, the stock price had fallen to $8.72, a decline of 48.7% from the IPO price, according to the Complaint.

