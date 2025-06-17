Beloved Children's Book Heads West

2nd Release from The Land of Dushkin Series Vroman's Bookstore - Southern California's largest & oldest independent bookstore, serving the Pasadena community since 1894.

"The Butterbean Balls Came Yesterday" 2025 Book Tour Adds New Stops Across the Country

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a heartwarming and sold-out kickoff event at Fireside Book Shop in Chagrin Falls, OH, father and daughter co-authors John H. Atwood and Jenean Atwood Baynes are thrilled to announce the next stops on their 2025 national book tour for "The Butterbean Balls Came Yesterday," the latest installment in their acclaimed Land of Dushkin series.The debut event on Sunday, March 23rd at Fireside Book Shop drew a full house, selling out both the store’s inventory and backup stock brought by the authors. The reception was so strong that they’ve been invited back to headline Fireside’s Annual Authors Festival on July 25th.Next up, the father-daughter duo heads west for an exciting appearance at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, June 28th. As the largest and oldest independent bookstore in California, Vroman’s will host the authors as part of its Storytime lineup. Children will enjoy a lively reading of "The Butterbean Balls Came Yesterday," a brief interactive presentation, treats, and giveaways that bring the magic of the Land of Dushkin to life.In August, the tour returns to familiar ground with an event at Barnes & Noble in Woodmere, OH, on Saturday the 23rd. This will be a full-circle moment as they previously held an authors' event for their first book, "Blue Spots! Yellow Spots!" at this location. Then, on September 27th, they’ll appear at The Learned Owl Book Shop in Hudson, OH, continuing their journey of inspiring young readers across the country. And, they are in the process of confirming events well into the fall.“We’ve been amazed by the love and enthusiasm from families and bookstores alike,” said Jenean Atwood Baynes. “Every stop on this tour gives us a chance to see children connect with the values of kindness and courage we write about—and that’s the best reward of all.”“What began as a family tradition of storytelling has blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined,” added John H. Atwood. “These events are more than readings—they’re celebrations of curiosity, imagination, and community.”"The Butterbean Balls Came Yesterday" follows a young character from the whimsical Land of Dushkin who must choose whether to help a neighbor in need. It’s a delightful and empowering tale that gently teaches empathy, responsibility, and the power of small acts of kindness—ideal for children Pre-K through 4th grade.The book is now available in eBook, softcover, and hardcover formats on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and Walmart.com.

