Melfort Hospital Receives Upgrades as Province Continues Investment in Rural Health Facilities

On Monday, June 9, 2025, Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr visited the city of Melfort as part of her Saskatchewan summer tour. Minister Carr met with health care professionals in the community and toured two of the local health care facilities.

"It was a pleasure to meet with many of the medical staff in Melfort while touring their respective health care facilities, where I was able to get a real sense of their working environment," Minister Carr said. "Our visit was very positive, and I want to extend my sincere appreciation for their contribution and invaluable service to the health care system."

Government continues to prioritize timely access to high quality health care services, as well as recruitment and retention of physicians, nurses and other allied health care professionals.

As part of government's capital funding plan, both Melfort Hospital and Parkland Place recently received new chillers. The sewer system was also recently replaced at Melfort Hospital and a project to upgrade the operating room airflow system is currently in procurement. This is a total investment of approximately $1.3 million over the past two budget years.

In 2024-25, surgical capital funding of $163,800 was earmarked to purchase an advanced surgical microscope that will allow Melfort’s visiting specialists to perform more ear, nose and throat (ENT) procedures.

Additionally, beginning in this year's budget, the Saskatchewan Health Authority has entered a five-year lease agreement for new endoscopy equipment for a cost of $264,000 per year.

