Walker County, GA (June 10, 2025) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested Kenneth Rankin, 52, an officer with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, for illegally sharing official data with a criminal suspect tied to a Tennessee drug investigation. He has been charged with Computer Theft and Violation of Oath of Office.

In May 2025, the GBI was contacted by the Soddy Daisy Police Department in Tennessee about an illegal drug investigation originating in Hamilton County, TN. During that investigation, authorities uncovered information pointing to related illegal activity in Georgia. The GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office launched a criminal investigation.

Agents determined that Rankin had disseminated unauthorized law enforcement data to a suspect in the Tennessee case.

On June 10, 2025, with assistance from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision and the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun, Rankin was arrested in LaFayette, Georgia. He was booked into the Walker County Jail.

The GBI expresses appreciation to the following agencies for their assistance in this multi-jurisdictional investigation:

• Soddy Daisy Police Department

• Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

• Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

• FBI Resident Agencies in Chattanooga, TN, and Dalton, GA

• Georgia Department of Community Supervision

• Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office

The investigation remains active, and additional charges are anticipated. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.