Atomic Capital Supports Strategic Sale of UFirst, a Top Russian Children’s Education Network

Atomic Capital acted as exclusive financial adviser in the successful sale of 100% of UFirst, a prominent operator in the Russian children’s education sector. UFirst, formerly part of the international education group English First (EF), was subsequently acquired and developed by its management team.

Today, the network includes 15 learning centers located in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Novosibirsk, offering a diverse range of programs such as English and Chinese language courses, programming, exam readiness, and MBA pathways tailored for children and teenagers.

The Russian market continues to show significant investment interest among international businesses. Despite the current global challenges, Russia remains one of the most attractive locations for foreign investors and strategic partners, offering distinctive opportunities for business expansion, new project development, and effective capital deployment.

Atomic Capital possesses deep experience and expertise in supporting sophisticated deals with the involvement of international companies, representing both buyers and sellers. The company assists clients in entering or exiting the Russian market, helps refine entry and exit strategies, and provides end-to-end financial and legal advisory throughout every phase of the deal, ensuring transparency and operational efficiency.

Atomic Capital frequently collaborates with international firms—those aiming to establish or grow their presence in Russia, as well as those evaluating the sale of Russian assets. The company offers dedicated support at every step and is committed to securing optimal results for all participants.

“We are convinced that the role of a professional financial adviser in M&A extends well beyond the deal itself—it is about delivering long-term value for every stakeholder. We appreciate all parties for their high level of cooperation and professionalism. This project reflects coordinated teamwork and mutual trust,” commented Alexander Zaitsev, CEO of Atomic Capital.

Atomic Capital welcomes companies from across the globe to work together in the Russian market, guaranteeing an individualized approach, transparency, and a consistently high level of service for every engagement.

