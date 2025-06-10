Vocus and Telesat announce multi-year Telesat Lightspeed terrestrial infrastructure and services contract

MELBOURNE, Australia and OTTAWA, Canada, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocus, Australia's specialist digital infrastructure provider, and Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT), one of the world's most innovative satellite operators, today announced that Vocus will build Australia's first Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Landing Station.

Vocus will construct and operate the new Landing Station in New South Wales, Australia and provide fibre connectivity to Telesat's point of presence (PoP), connecting Telesat's advanced LEO satellite constellation, called Telesat Lightspeed, to terrestrial networks, providing secure, low-latency satellite services across the region.

"As a leading provider of Landing Stations and fibre network solutions, Vocus is an ideal partner to deliver the resilient, scalable terrestrial infrastructure that not only serves as a key interconnect point for customer data, but also further strengthens Australia's digital infrastructure resilience," said Asit Tandon, Telesat's Chief Network and Information Officer. "Telesat will begin launching its LEO satellites in late 2026 and this new Landing Station will play a key role in satellite testing and customer field trials before global service delivery."

"We’re proud to be partnering with Telesat on establishing its network in Australia,” said Ashley Neale, Head of Vocus Space and Wireless Operations. “Vocus already has 30 ground stations currently in operation or contracted to be built, demonstrating that our infrastructure provides the critical reliability needed for LEO networks.”

Vocus signs Telesat Lightspeed services commitment

The long-term agreement also includes Telesat Lightspeed services when the network becomes operational. These services, backed by committed information rates (CIR) and comprehensive service level agreements, will ensure resilient, low-latency connectivity for Vocus' enterprise and government customers, complementing its already substantial LEO satellite services customer base.

"We're honoured that Vocus will be integrating our MEF 3.0 compliant Telesat Lightspeed Carrier Ethernet services into its portfolio to meet the secure, mission-critical requirements of their customers in Australia, as well as their distributed networks across the globe," said Glenn Katz, Telesat's Chief Commercial Officer. "In addition to public networking options via Telesat's global Landing Stations, our flexible architecture includes options for Private Access Stations, special security add-ons, and the ability for Vocus' customers to maintain complete control over encryption, providing valuable, differentiated capabilities in their LEO portfolio."

A unique feature of the Telesat Lightspeed service will be its Terminal-to-Terminal direct connectivity capability, which eliminates the need for terrestrial links for customers transmitting especially sensitive information.

"This will enable, for example, a naval vessel to communicate via the Telesat Lightspeed satellites directly with ground deployed soldiers via the optical laser-linked space network, completely bypassing land-based infrastructure or the public internet," explained Neale. "This capability will be extremely valuable to customers with mission-critical communications requirements and a desire to preserve data sovereignty even outside of Australia’s geographic borders."

About Vocus

Vocus, Australia’s specialist fibre and network solutions provider, owns and operates a 27,000-km fibre network across Australia and subsea connecting all Australian mainland capitals with New Zealand, Asia, and the USA. Vocus’ network includes the 4,600km Australia Singapore Cable (ASC) from Perth to Singapore via Indonesia and the 2,100km North-West Cable System (NWCS) from Port Hedland to Darwin. Vocus owns a portfolio of well recognised brands catering to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business and residential customers across Australia.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn, X, or visit www.telesat.com.

Media Contacts

Dan Warne for Vocus

0421 027 293

Dan.warne@vocus.com.au

W2 Communications for Telesat

telesat@w2comm.com

Telesat’s Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact and are “forward-looking statements’’ within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. When used herein, statements which are not historical in nature, or which contain the words “will,” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements made in this press release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. Telesat Corporation undertakes no obligation to update the information made in this release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements are based on Telesat Corporation’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Telesat Corporation’s control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. There are numerous risks and uncertainties associated with Telesat’s business and the Telesat Lightspeed constellation. Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: inflation and rising interest rates; tariffs; Telesat’s ability to meet the funding conditions of its funding agreements with the Government of Canada and Government of Quebec; technological hurdles, including our and our contractors’ development and deployment of the new technologies required to complete the constellation in time to meet our schedule, or at all; the availability of services and components from our and our contractors’ supply chains; competition; risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation, including access to sufficient orbital spectrum to be able to deliver services effectively and access to sufficient geographic markets in which to sell those services; Telesat’s ability to develop significant commercial and operational capabilities; risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance; and volatility in exchange rates. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors should review the other risk factors discussed in Telesat Corporation’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, that was filed on March 27, 2025, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”), and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ and SEDAR’s website at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ as well as our subsequent reports on Form 6-K filed with the SEC and also available on SEDAR.

