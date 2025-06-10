Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Advisors Recognized on 2025 RealTrends Verified + The Thousand Rankings
The Michelle Thomas Team and Marilyn Wright ranked among the top 1,000 REALTORS® in the United States.
NAPLES, Fla., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Sotheby’s International Realty announced that a considerable number of its global real estate advisors from its Florida and North Carolina offices have been named to the 2025 RealTrends Verified + The Thousand lists of nationally ranked real estate professionals.
This recognition complements the brand's continued success in attracting and retaining industry-leading talent and underscores its position as the destination of choice for high-performing real estate professionals seeking to elevate their careers in the luxury property market.
The Michelle Thomas Team in Marco Island was ranked No. 56 nationally among mega teams by sales volume with $380,933,057 in closed transactions. They were named the No. 7 mega team in Florida and achieved the No. 1 mega team ranking across the entire Sotheby’s International Realty®network.
Marilyn Wright, of the Asheville office, has achieved the No. 210 national ranking among individual agents by sales volume, closing $107,669,435 in transactions. Regionally, Wright is ranked No. 1 in Asheville and claimed the No. 2 ranking across North Carolina by sales volume.
Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is the No. 1 Sotheby’s International Realty individual affiliate company in the world.
"We are honored to celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of our advisors who exemplify the highest standards of the real estate profession," said Budge Huskey, chief executive officer, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. "Their dedication, expertise, and commitment to excellence continue to set us apart and reflect the prestige and integrity synonymous with our brand."
FLORIDA INDIVIDUALS BY SALES VOLUME
Maggie Ives — Naples
James Bates — Naples
Cathy Rogers — Marco Island
Amy Nease — Bonita Springs
Gloria Bracciano — Lakewood Ranch
Frank Pezzuti — Naples
Fernando Viteri — Sarasota
Paul Arpin — Naples
Heather Hobrock — Naples
Laura Stavola — Lakewood Ranch
Jane Darling — Naples
Melinda Gunther — Naples
Erik David Barber — Naples
Mike Warm — Sarasota
Jim Prange — Marco Island
Lodge Mckee II — Naples
Lura Jones — Marco Island
Debi Cohoon — Venice
Lisa Napolitano — Venice
Walter Patrick — Naples
Nick Janovsky — Saint Petersburg
Janet Moore — Indian Shores
Mary Jo O'Regan — Marco Island
Dawn Giachetti — Orlando
Donna Marcotte — Bonita Springs
Patrick O'Connor — Naples
Zachary Dreier — Naples
Angelica Andrews — Marco Island
Brian Nelson — Bonita Springs
Nathan Mathers — Longboat Key
Dianna Spinuzza — Marco Island
Lisa Tashjian — Naples
Cullen Shaughnessy — Marco Island
Stanley Niemczyk — Marco Island
Cynthia Rosa — Naples
Laura Pearson — Sarasota
Janine Monfort — Naples
Michael Seamon — Longboat Key
Kara Brooks — Saint Petersburg
Martha Pike — Venice
Cathy Brodie — Marco Island
Devin Sweazy — Marco Island
Valerie Dall’Acqua — Sarasota
Bonnie Nageon De Lestang — Naples
Robyn Gunn — Saint Petersburg
Tyler Jones — Saint Petersburg
Jon Busch — Marco Island
Margo Fochler — Naples
Michael Perez — Clearwater
Linda O'Grady — Orlando
Jose Cardenas — Tampa
John Wright — Naples
Chris Wetzig — Longboat Key
Bill Brundage — Naples
Denise Mattmuller — Sarasota
Catherine McAvoy — Naples
Daniel Dourado — Orlando
Steve Wexler — Sarasota
Kevin Milner — Lakewood Ranch
Sherry Irvin — Naples
Roger Hogan — Indian Shores
Teresa White — Orlando
Crystal Cosby — Venice
Hilary Souza — Sarasota
Jules Carneiro — Orlando
Jamie Chang — Naples
Angela Grieco — Indian Shores
Melodie Palmer — Sarasota
Jo-Ann Lamar — Winter Park
Maureen Sexson — Naples
Laurie Mock — Longboat Key
Dianne Anderson — Bonita Springs
Gregg Center — Sarasota
Diane Mato — Naples
Cindy Taliaferro — Sarasota
Karen Hegemeier — Tampa
Jim Henkel — Indian Shores
Megan George — Venice
Rebecca Sinatra Trika — Naples
Susan Barton — Naples
Linda Dooley — Lakewood Ranch
Julie & Brock Wilson — Marco Island
Drew Henner — Winter Park
Michele NeSmith — Sarasota
Lynn Hurley — Naples
John D'Amelio — Naples
Michael Christo — Venice
Kim Vogel — Venice
Mary Renfroe — Tampa
Pamela Ryan — Winter Park
Judy Mitchell — Longboat Key
Chad Going — Orlando
Kevin Stanley — Venice
Lori Holland — Marco Island
Deanna Sydlosky — Marco Island
Rebecca Zimmerman — Lakewood Ranch
Maxwell Thompson — Sanibel
Kristine Bareis — Marco Island
Jody Callan — Venice
FLORIDA INDIVIDUALS BY CLOSED TRANSACTION SIDES
Fernando Viteri — Sarasota
Debi Cohoon — Venice
Dawn Giachetti — Orlando
Gloria Bracciano — Lakewood Ranch
Heather Zeron — Ocala
Martha Pike — Venice
Nathan Mathers — Longboat Key
Mike Warm — Sarasota
Janet Moore — Indian Shores
Lura Jones — Marco Island
Dianne Anderson — Bonita Springs
FLORIDA SMALL TEAMS BY SALES VOLUME
Night/Pinel Team — Winter Park
Schemmel Soda Group — Sarasota
KVA Team — Naples
The GHW Team — Naples
Dave and Ann Renner Team — Naples
Judie Berger Team — Sarasota
Laughlin Tanner Group — Sarasota
The Kim Price Group — Naples
Larry Caruso Team — Marco Island
Becker Ritchey Team — Naples
The Paul DeSantis Group — Tampa
The Lowe Team — Naples
The Roorda Team — Naples
McBrayer Group — Sarasota
Charles Totonis Team — Lakewood Ranch
Currey Group — Sarasota
The Medeiros Team — Orlando
J+J Team — Naples
Rigsby Luxury Group — Naples
Roberta & Carolyn — Sarasota
The Frank Lambert Team — Sarasota
The Hedge Team — Sarasota
The Beachfront Experts — Naples
Roberta & Carolyn — Sarasota
Sue Black and Kathryn Tout — Naples
Thomas Netzel And Team — Sarasota
Dominguez Group — Winter Park
The Lori & Leslie Team — Lakewood Ranch
FLORIDA SMALL TEAMS BY CLOSED TRANSACTION SIDES
Schemmel Soda Group — Sarasota
Night/Pinel Team — Winter Park
The Paul DeSantis Group — Tampa
The Medeiros Team — Orlando
Dave and Ann Renner Team — Naples
Currey Group — Sarasota
Charles Totonis Team — Lakewood Ranch
FLORIDA MEDIUM TEAMS BY SALES VOLUME
Mosley Team — Winter Park
ML Meade Team — Marco Island
Burns Family Team — Sanibel
FLORIDA MEDIUM TEAMS BY CLOSED TRANSACTION SIDES
Mosley Team — Winter Park
ML Meade Team — Marco Island
Burns Family Team — Sanibel
FLORIDA MEGA TEAMS BY SALES VOLUME
Michelle Thomas Team — Marco Island
FLORIDA MEGA TEAMS BY TRANSACTION SIDES
Michelle Thomas Team — Marco Island
NORTH CAROLINA INDIVIDUALS BY SALES VOLUME
Marilyn Wright — Asheville
Ben Bowen — Cornelius
Matthew Alexander — Charlotte
Gail McDowell — Charlotte
Derek Rowley — Banner Elk
Alec Cantley — Asheville
Michelle Rhyne — Charlotte
Jessica Auten — Banner Elk
Sarah Whitfield — Banner Elk
Amy Pepin — Banner Elk
Charlie Williams — Charlotte
Jennifer Campbell-Overbeeke — Asheville
Caroline Kalpinski — Asheville
Randi Beard — Asheville
D'Ann Ford — Asheville
Morgan Beck Herdklotz — Banner Elk
Sandi Aubuchon — Asheville
Valérie Dulude — Charlotte
Rob Garrett — Blowing Rock
Gwen Steele — Blowing Rock
Marzia Mazzotti — Cornelius
NORTH CAROLINA INDIVIDUALS BY CLOSED TRANSACTION SIDES
Marilyn Wright — Asheville
Caroline Kalpinski — Asheville
Ben Bowen — Cornelius
Alec Cantley — Asheville
Jessica Auten — Banner Elk
Michelle Rhyne — Charlotte
NORTH CAROLINA SMALL TEAMS BY SALES VOLUME
Linville Ridge Sales Team — Linville
Scott & Ashley Sofsian — Charlotte
Julie Breedlove — Charlotte
The Lake Lure Team — Asheville
NORTH CAROLINA SMALL TEAMS BY TRANSACTION SIDES
Linville Ridge Sales Team — Linville
About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty
Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.
