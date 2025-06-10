myLAB Box Announces Official Website Update Featuring At-Home Wellness Testing Services

Website Update Expands Access to At-Home Health Testing Kits for Sexual Health, Wellness, and Preventive Screening Across the U.S.

Los Angeles, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

myLAB Box, a nationwide provider of at-home health screening solutions, has updated its official website to expand access to its broad catalog of wellness test kits. Now available across the United States, the platform allows individuals to discreetly test for a range of health indicators—from sexual health to general wellness—without visiting a clinic or lab.

Discreet At-Home Health Testing Kits Now Available Nationwide for Sexual Health, Wellness, and Preventive Screening

According to the official website (www.mylabbox.com), myLAB Box empowers users with an end-to-end telehealth experience. Each kit is shipped directly to the customer, includes simple instructions for at-home collection, and returns lab-certified results through a secure digital dashboard—typically within 1 to 5 days. The brand positions this process as a convenient alternative for early detection, preventive screening, and wellness tracking.

“At-home health testing should be private, simple, and clinically sound,” said a myLAB Box representative. “We built our platform to make proactive health decisions easier for everyone.”

myLAB Box partners with CLIA-certified laboratories and ensures all kits meet stringent quality and safety guidelines. The company emphasizes consumer empowerment, offering tools and resources to help individuals understand their test results and next steps. No appointments, insurance, or in-person visits are required.

As noted on the product website, myLAB Box also includes a satisfaction guarantee on eligible kits. Customers can browse available options, read detailed FAQs, and order directly from the official site.

About myLAB Box

myLAB Box is a Los Angeles-based health tech company redefining access to wellness testing through affordable, discreet, and reliable at-home screening kits. With a focus on privacy and clinical accuracy, myLAB Box enables individuals to take control of their health without barriers.

Product and Contact Information

Brand: myLAB Box

Website: https://www.mylabbox.com

Email: customerservice@mylabbox.com

Phone: +1 (213) 290-4571

Mailing Address: 7083 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90068, United States

Disclaimer

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The statements made about this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Individual results may vary. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare provider before using any at-home testing kit.

