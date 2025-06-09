Attorney General Jeff Jackson Advocates to Protect Nearly $42 Million in NC Law Enforcement Funding

RALEIGH — Attorney General Jeff Jackson and 17 other attorneys general have joined together to oppose about $500 million in cuts to public safety grants nationwide. North Carolina could lose nearly $42 million in grants that support law enforcement, prosecutors, victims’ services, substance abuse and mental health treatment, and more.

“These funding cuts are unlawful and would make it harder for North Carolina law enforcement officers and prosecutors to protect our communities,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “These funds have already been working to help our communities, and the federal government has no right to eliminate them.”

In total, the U.S. Department of Justice rescinded about $500 million in funds to hundreds of organizations. In North Carolina, these grants help prevent school violence, train and provide technical assistance to law enforcement, expand access to sexual assault nurse examiners, and help victims of violent crimes.

The plaintiffs in this case have requested a preliminary injunction. That motion is pending in federal District Court for the District of Columbia.

Attorney General Jackson is joined in filing this amicus brief by the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington.

You can read the amicus brief here.