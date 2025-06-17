Tickets are now available for the comedy musical Shangri-La-La previews at the Arlington Drafthouse Theater

Poster for the Show Shangri-La-La at the Arlington Drafthouse in Arlington, Virginia. Trailer for the Shangri-La-La comedy musical at the Arlington Drafthouse, Virginia. QR to watch the trailer of the comedy musical Shangri-La-La.

Previews for the comedy musical Shangri-La-La will be on stage in the Washington, DC area. It features the late Las Vegas entertainers Siegfried & Roy.

I’m not perfect, the theater is not perfect, the cast is not perfect… but we are all trying hard to make this show entertaining.” — Mike Meier, writer and composer of Shangri-La-La

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new comedy musical Shangri-La-La will be on stage July 22-24 at the Arlington Drafthouse theater in Arlington, Virginia (Washington, D.C. area). Some will remember Siegfried and Roy, who are forever associated with Sin City. Mike Meier and Peter Giambalvo wrote the script, and Mike wrote the music. Unlike many other musicals, this one was developed from real events. Mike was the attorney for plaintiffs who had claims against none other than Siegfried & Roy. But maybe the plaintiffs picked the wrong attorney, because Mike had no idea what he was getting himself into —a morass called “Hometown Justice.” The case went downhill fast, and the main plaintiff, “Joshua,” was slapped with a significant judgment (yes, that’s right, the plaintiff was awarded a judgment against him), and Mike had to pay attorneys’ fees to Siegfried & Roy.So when Mike wrote it all down, it was a dark conspiracy drama. But as Mike kept on re-writing, the first irony appeared, then the first joke, then another, and soon it became a comedy. Then Mike wrote the 20 songs to turn it into a musical eventually.The shows at the Arlington Drafthouse are “previews.” This is the first time that you can see the stage show, so nothing about it will be perfect. Explains Mike, “I’m not perfect, the theater is not perfect, the cast is not perfect… but we are all trying hard to make this entertaining.”In the story, Joshua becomes an assistant to the iconic Las Vegas act “Siegfried & Roy,” and learns the hard way that "Sin City" is more than just a nickname. With raucous detours into crime, punishment, and Las Vegas' unique brand of "Hometown Justice," Shangri-La-La is a wild ride through the lives and times of the most successful magic act ever to grace the Vegas strip. A musical and sensorial extravaganza -- you'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll wonder why! Turns out all that glitters ain't gold!This follows the long-term tradition of the Wild West and Las Vegas in particular. Ever heard of the Hanging Judge, Roy Bean? Maybe Judge Isaac Parker? They were judges in the Wild West, and they handed down “justice” however they saw fit, laws be damned. Small wonder mobster Bugsy Siegel built the first casino on the Las Vegas strip, The Flamingo, in a town that still follows the cherished tradition: “Hometown Justice” goes to the highest bidder.About Shangri-La-La, the musicalThis is the story of the young German man Joshua, who fulfills his lifelong dream of moving to fabulous Las Vegas. But after getting a job as the assistant to the Vegas royalty known as Siegfried and Roy, he tragically finds out that the nickname “Sin City” has been very well earned.Please note:• This Comedy Musical involves adult themes and is not suitable for children.• Flash photography will be used on stage.• A toy gun will be fired on stage.Tickets at https://www.arlingtondrafthouse.com/events/115748 And here is a short trailer for that musical: https://youtube.com/shorts/dzInsbcc2RE About Mike MeierMike Meier grew up in a blue-collar housing project in Germany. His grandfather was a 1920s traveling magician and fortune-teller known as Wladi-Kami. Incidentally, Mike’s grandfather and Siegfried & Roy were members of the same Magicians’ Circle. When he is not writing books, he’s playing guitar somewhere… See https://themikemeier.com/

This is a sneak peek at the Comedy Musical SHANGRI-LA-LA. The preview shows will run at the Arlington Drafthouse theater (Arlington, Virginia) July 22-24.

