Toll Brothers Announces Five New Collections Coming Soon to Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine, California

IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it will open five new collections of homes in its Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods community in highly sought-after Irvine, California. The community is set to open for sale in fall 2025.

This new master plan within Great Park Neighborhoods will feature five distinct luxury new home collections: Elm, Birch, Rowan, Alder, and Laurel. This exclusive new location will offer proximity to the future Canopy retail space as well as easy access to the Great Park ice skating rinks, various sports fields, parks, pools and clubhouses. The new home collections will include a selection of all-new single-family and townhome designs, including luxury features and options for personalization.

Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods will offer luxury living in a vibrant and active setting. The community provides access to a plethora of established, resort-style amenities in the Great Park Neighborhoods master plan, including a trail-woven network of parks and green spaces, over 20 refreshing pools and spas, gardens and greenhouses, fitness centers, and an ongoing calendar of events and activities that foster a sense of fun and belonging.

Within the Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods community, residents will also enjoy a variety of additional amenities including an Olympic-sized swimming pool, an outdoor pool, picnic areas, a social lounge, sports fields, walking trails, and open spaces.





“We are thrilled to introduce five new collections in Great Park Neighborhoods, each offering award-winning home designs and exceptional amenities,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “This community represents the pinnacle of luxury living in Irvine, and we are excited to help families find their dream home and a lifestyle to match.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The community’s prime location near Ridge Valley and Hornet provides convenient access to future retail spaces. The community is located within the top-rated Irvine Unified School District, offering excellent education options for families.

For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at Great Park Neighborhoods, call (866) 232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

