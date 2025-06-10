Quick Custom Intelligence Continues Rapid Growth in the Australian Market in Partnership with Gaming Dynamics

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a global leader in operational intelligence software for the gaming and hospitality industries, is pleased to announce continued expansion across Australia in collaboration with its strategic partner, Gaming Dynamics. This successful partnership has positioned QCI as a key technology provider in the region, delivering data-driven insights and performance tools to some of the largest and most sophisticated gaming operations in the country.

Together with Gaming Dynamics, QCI has experienced strong adoption of its Enterprise Platform in the New South Wales market. This growth trajectory highlights the demand for advanced analytics and real-time decision-making capabilities in Australia’s competitive gaming landscape.

Tony Toohey, Managing Partner of Gaming Dynamics, commented:

"The Australian business continues to grow and we are on track to be working with two-thirds of the top fifty sites in New South Wales this year. Operators are increasingly recognizing the value QCI delivers in optimizing player engagement and operational efficiency."

This momentum underscores the value of the QCI platform in supporting both standalone and group operators with scalable, enterprise-level solutions tailored to the unique demands of the Australian market.

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, added:

"We are proud of the continued collaboration with Gaming Dynamics. We are seeing enormous benefits from group operators having access to the data across the whole business. This level of visibility and integration is transforming the way operators manage performance, marketing, and customer loyalty."

QCI and Gaming Dynamics are committed to continued innovation and support for Australian operators, helping them thrive in a fast-evolving industry by unlocking the power of data at every level of the organization.

ABOUT Gaming Dynamics

The Gaming Dynamics is a premier Australian distributor of gaming technology, offering advanced gaming solutions to businesses across the country. Through strategic partnerships with global leaders in the gaming industry, Gaming Dynamics is committed to staying at the forefront of technology and ensuring their clients have access to the best tools and insights to drive growth and success.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

