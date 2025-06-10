Submit Release
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2025 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2025 totaled $170.9 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $83.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $87.5 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2    
     
As of May 31, 2025 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities   $19,683  
Global Discovery   1,825  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth   10,615  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth   2,719  
Franchise   778  
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity   355  
Non-U.S. Growth   14,263  
China Post-Venture3   117  
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity   4,960  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value   2,486  
Value Income   16  
International Value Group    
International Value   49,518  
International Explorer   746  
Global Special Situations   20  
Global Value Team    
Global Value   31,590  
Select Equity   326  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets   1,792  
Credit Team    
High Income   12,377  
Credit Opportunities   318  
Floating Rate   88  
Developing World Team    
Developing World   4,650  
Antero Peak Group    
Antero Peak   2,138  
Antero Peak Hedge   254  
International Small-Mid Team    
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth   5,660  
EMsights Capital Group    
Global Unconstrained   930  
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities   1,070  
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities   1,617  
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")   $170,911  

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $116.7 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).
3 The China Post-Venture strategy is currently in the process of being wound down.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


