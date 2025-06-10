HP Inc. Declares Dividend

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has declared a cash dividend of $0.2894 per share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend, the fourth in HP’s fiscal year 2025, is payable on October 1, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 10, 2025. HP has approximately 0.9 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

