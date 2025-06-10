[Latest] Global Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market Size/Share Worth USD 6,976.42 Million by 2034 at a 37.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 308.60 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 408.28 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 6,976.42 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 37.1% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are NXP Semiconductors, Thales Group, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Idemia Group, Palo Alto Networks, Digicert, Kloch, Post-Quantum, Pqshield, Entrust, IBM and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Lattice-Based Cryptography, Code-Based Cryptography, Multivariate Cryptography, Hash-Based Cryptography), By Service (Design, Implementation, and Consulting, Migration Services, Quantum Risk Assessment), By Enterprise (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 308.60 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 408.28 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6,976.42 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 37.1% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Post-Quantum Cryptography Market Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the Post-Quantum Cryptography market is surging as businesses around the world are gearing up for the cybersecurity challenges posed by quantum computing. Many prominent organizations, such as NXP Semiconductors, Thales Group, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Idemia Group, are at the forefront of globally developing quantum resistant algorithms and best deploying and adopting those algorithms in hardware, cloud, and identity hardware.

These influences are also working with standards organizations like NIST and partaking in pilot programs around the world to deploy PQC across numerous industries such as finance, defense, and telecommunications. Governments and enterprise are starting to think about longer-term investments into PQC as part of their overall digital resilience building and long-term strategy to safeguard future communications and infrastructure.

PQC technologies are emerging as a critical component of the next generation of cybersecurity from cloud-based encryption services to secure embedded systems. The market is expanding rapidly with advances in research, collaborations, and partnerships across many industries to future-proof sensitive data and preserve trust in our digital ecosystems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Expansion of Digital Infrastructure: With the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure in the private and public sectors, pressure is mounting for strong and globally future-proof cybersecurity solutions. This makes post-quantum cryptography important. PQC quantum-resistant encryption secures sensitive data against potential threats during global implementation of these digital operations. In August 2024, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced their first set of post-quantum encryption standards that organizations need to start implementing as protection against future quantum computing threats. The need for PQC is extremely timely, pertinent, and essential for safeguarding the modern global digital landscape.

Increase in Cyberattacks: The increase of cyberattacks as evidenced by frequency and complexity, and the corresponding need for strong next generation cryptographic defensive methodologies inadequately afford the required protection from recent exposures to quantum computing capabilities. Post-quantum cryptography is hence fundamental to addressing this modern cybersecurity threat landscape. Further underscoring this point is the U.S. legislation, the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act, passed in December 2022, that requires federal agencies to review any IT systems at risk and to start preparing for the migration of their agency's IT systems to PQC once NIST finalizes its standards. This highlights the urgency to begin preparing and implementing PQC to protect national data and data infrastructures and provide resilient cybersecurity for more spatially distributed organizations.

IoT and Smart Devices: The exponential growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart devices has considerably lengthened the cyber threat landscape. These interconnected systems tend to have little security feature layering because of limited computing capabilities. To combat this, post-quantum cryptography is currently being developed with lightweight encryption to be quantum resistant for such low performing environments. In August 2024, NIST concluded a set of PQC standards that even included algorithms for low-power devices, providing secure communication for potentially billions of IoT devices. This is a substantial step toward ensuring the ever-expanding space of smart technologies is protected from future quantum-enabled cyber threats.

Post-Quantum Cryptography Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Growing awareness of quantum computing’s ability to crack current cryptographic algorithms is fueling the growth of the PQC market, rendering traditional encryption obsolete. The funding of research and standardization work (NIST PQC standardization project, etc.) at all levels of government and by global tech titans invests credibility and long-term commitment in the PQC market. Additionally, PQC’s ability to future-proof data protection and cybersecurity systems will make this product offering highly strategic for countries, industries/corporations (e.g. finance, defence, healthcare), and diverse organizations.

Weaknesses: Despite the vast promise of PQC, the sector is still relatively new and consists of research, development, and testing. The lack of standardized frameworks is problematic – were PQC to catalyze widespread adoption, practical integration into legacy systems and industry-wide protocols would be laden with technical and operational hurdles. Performance trade-offs like extra computation time, larger key sizes, and so on will limit adoption within bandwidth-hungry environments and on small-footprint devices (e.g. IoT).

Opportunities: There is enormous potential for the development of PQC Innovations across sectors looking to plan for a quantum-safe future (e.g. government infrastructure, cloud services, banking, etc.) As quantum computers mature to a practical level, there will likely be a surge in demand for quantum-resistant encryption approaches. Collaboration between modern cybersecurity firms, academic institutions, and hardware players offers scope for rapid development and innovation. Global adoption of quantum-safe networks is anticipated, establishing a first-mover opportunity for early adopters and solution providers.

Threats: The primary threat facing PQC remains the uncertainty regarding the timeline for practical quantum computing, as many of the incentives to invest in PQC may be lost if there is any appreciable delay to urgency. Other versions of cryptography or potential breakthroughs in classical cryptography could also impact the landscape. Factors that might inhibit growth in the market include the various implementation costs, inadequate numbers of skilled people in PQC, and resistance from sectors struggling to integrate due to the volatile nature of the process.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) market forward?

What are the Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) market sample report and company profiles?

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market Regional Perspective

The Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: The U.S. has taken the early lead on post-quantum cryptography (PQC) with NIST finalizing multiple PQC algorithms by 2024 to roll out in US federal systems. This represents a major milestone in securing government infrastructure against quantum threats in the future. In support of this rollout, the federal government intends to invest $7.1 billion to facilitate this transition by 2035. Major tech corporations, such as IBM and Microsoft, are collaborating with federal agencies to create PQC solution pilot programs/projects. Their focus is on the real-life use cases, with a general requirement of showing quantum resilience in PQC implementation. Overall, this demonstrates the federal government’s commitment to retaining its cybersecurity leadership on a national basis, and by taking these actions now, the U.S. is likely to lead the way on quantum-safe cryptography in the adoption of PQC.

Europe: Countries in Europe are demonstrating the potential that post-quantum cryptography (PQC) holds through efforts such as the European Quantum Communication Infrastructure (EuroQCI) program, which is aimed at developing quantum-safe networks in the European Union. Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) is providing support for projects that are aimed at researching PQC in critical infrastructure. In 2024, the European Space Agency’s initiative launching the Eagle-1 satellite to test Quantum key distribution in space demonstrates Europe’s plans to move towards testing quantum-safe secure communications as a means of securing services across Europe. Overall, these programs demonstrate the overall effort to encourage regional movement towards realizing quantum-resistant security technologies and protecting critical arteries of the economy from future quantum risks.

Asia-Pacific: India launched the National Quantum Mission in 2023, allocating over ₹6,000 crore to advance quantum technologies, including post-quantum cryptography (PQC). The mission provided a means to establish thematic research hubs amongst leading institutions to advance innovation and development. In the meantime, Singapore’s NQSN+ program, which also originated in 2023, is focused on establishing national quantum-safe networks with businesses, which will also allow businesses to access PQC solutions to protect their data. Both countries are making strategic investments to develop quantum resilience and secure their critical digital infrastructure from future threats.

LAMEA: In support of national security measures, among other factors, the UAE in the Middle East is prioritizing investment in quantum research to be able to integrate PQC into their legal entity's cybersecurity approaches. Some governments in the region are ramping up investment and establishing partnerships with international technology companies to build quantum resistant infrastructures. Other countries in the region are looking to build similar partnerships and could borrow from the office of the national cyber director in the UAE. In Africa, South Africa has initiated collaborative research programs with universities that focus on quantum-safe cryptographic approaches. These initiatives signify and outline the beginning of the continent’s adoption of PQC technologies. In both areas, people understand that it's important to get ready for quantum threats and to build the skills and systems needed for safe quantum communication and data, whether through support from a national program or past partnerships with private companies. This increased focus globally is indicative of a commitment to accelerating the adoption of PQC as a security practice across all sectors, beyond traditional technology innovation hubs.

List of the prominent players in the Post-Quantum Cryptography Market:

NXP Semiconductors

Thales Group

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Idemia Group

Palo Alto Networks

Digicert

Kloch

Post-Quantum

Pqshield

Entrust

IBM

Others

The We have segmented the Post-Quantum Cryptography Market as follows:

By Type

Lattice-Based Cryptography

Code-Based Cryptography

Multivariate Cryptography

Hash-Based Cryptography

By Service

Design, Implementation, and Consulting

Migration Services

Quantum Risk Assessment

By Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

