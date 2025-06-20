Shangri-La-La musical writer & composer Mike Meier interviewed on 'Suzy’s Las Vegas' Show

Suzy's Las Vegas Show invites Mike Meier to talk about the comedy musical Shangri-La-La. Poster for the Show Shangri-La-La at the Arlington Drafthouse in Arlington, Virginia. Trailer for the Shangri-La-La comedy musical at the Arlington Drafthouse, Virginia.

Siegfried & Roy are inextricably associated with Las Vegas. Las Vegas show host Suzy Saline invited the writer of the Shangri-La-La comedy musical to her show.

The Shangri-La-La comedy musical started as a rather negative drama. But as I kept writing, the first irony appeared, then the first joke, and soon it became a comedy.” — Mike Meier, writer & composer of the Shangri-La-La musical

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The comedy musical Shangri-La-La will be on stage July 22-24 at the Arlington Drafthouse theater in Arlington, Virginia (Washington, D.C. area). It is a show about Las Vegas, its appeal, its ugly underbelly… and Siegfried and Roy, who will forever be associated with Sin City. So, no wonder that Suzy Saline invited writer & composer Mike Meier to discuss his show on Suzy’s show “ Suzy’s Las Vegas .”During the interview, Mike first explained that it developed out of real events – Mike represented “certain” plaintiffs in a lawsuit in Las Vegas… The defendants were no other than Vegas celebrities Siegfried & Roy. It was quite a ride for Mike and his clients, as he had no prior knowledge of the Las Vegas justice system, known as “Hometown Justice.” You have to have juice with the judge; otherwise, you’ll lose.So it started as a rather negative drama. But as Mike kept on writing, the first irony appeared, then the first joke, and soon it became a comedy. Then Mike wrote the 20 songs to turn it into a musical, finally.As for the shows at the Arlington Drafthouse, Mike describes them as “previews”: “This is the first time I am putting this on stage, so nothing about it will be perfect. I’m not perfect, the theater is not perfect, the cast is not perfect… but we are all trying hard to make this entertaining.”In the story, Joshua becomes an assistant to the iconic Las Vegas act “Siegfried & Roy,” and learns the hard way that "Sin City" is more than just a nickname. With raucous detours into crime, punishment, and Las Vegas' unique brand of "Hometown Justice," Shangri-La-La is a wild ride through the lives and times of the most successful magic act ever to grace the Vegas strip. A musical and sensorial extravaganza -- you'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll wonder why! Turns out all that glitters ain't gold!This follows the long-term tradition of the Wild West and Las Vegas in particular. Ever heard of the Hanging Judge, Roy Bean? Maybe Judge Isaac Parker? They were judges in the Wild West, and they handed down “justice” however they saw fit, laws be damned. Small wonder mobster Bugsy Siegel built the first casino on the Las Vegas strip, The Flamingo, in a town that still follows the cherished tradition of “Hometown Justice” -- justice goes to the highest bidder.About Shangri-La-La, the musicalThis is the story of the young German man Joshua, who fulfills his lifelong dream of moving to fabulous Las Vegas. But after getting a job as the assistant to the Vegas royalty known as Siegfried and Roy, he tragically finds out that the nickname “Sin City” has been very well earned. Please note:• This Comedy Musical involves adult themes and is not suitable for children.• Flash photography will be used on stage.• A toy gun will be fired on stage.Tickets at https://www.arlingtondrafthouse.com/events/115748 And here is a short trailer for that musical: https://youtube.com/shorts/dzInsbcc2RE About Mike MeierMike Meier grew up in a blue-collar housing project in Germany. His grandfather was a 1920s traveling magician and fortune-teller known as Wladi-Kami. Incidentally, Mike’s grandfather and Siegfried & Roy were members of the same Magicians’ Circle. When he is not writing books, he’s playing guitar somewhere. See https://themikemeier.com/

This is a sneak peek at the Comedy Musical SHANGRI-LA-LA. The preview shows will run at the Arlington Drafthouse theater (Arlington, Virginia) July 22-24.

