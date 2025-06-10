Orchid Island Capital Announces June 2025 Monthly Dividend and May 31, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

June 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of May 31, 2025

Next Dividend Announcement Expected July 9, 2025

Vero Beach, Fla., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of June 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid July 30, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on June 30, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on July 9, 2025.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of June 10, 2025, the Company had 121,210,845 shares of common stock outstanding. As of May 31, 2025, the Company had 119,072,481 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 107,786,614 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of May 31, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions, the offer and sale of shares of common stock under the Equity Distribution Agreement or follow-on offerings. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Fixed Rate RMBS 15yr 5.0 TBA $ 250,000 $ 249,951 3.75 % 99.98 5.00 % 5.85 % 10 165 n/a n/a $ 3,252 $ (3,789 ) 15yr Total 250,000 249,951 3.75 % 99.98 5.00 % 5.85 % 10 165 n/a n/a 3,252 (3,789 ) 30yr 3.0 861,726 746,897 11.21 % 86.67 3.00 % 3.48 % 51 301 6.5 % 6.6 % 22,295 (22,828 ) 30yr 3.5 169,289 152,575 2.29 % 90.13 3.50 % 4.04 % 63 284 7.0 % 7.5 % 4,206 (4,297 ) 30yr 4.0 160,895 148,817 2.23 % 92.49 4.00 % 4.70 % 49 306 3.9 % 6.4 % 3,862 (4,051 ) 30yr 4.5 291,390 276,107 4.14 % 94.76 4.50 % 5.44 % 35 320 10.2 % 10.8 % 6,103 (6,645 ) 30yr 5.0 428,300 416,608 6.25 % 97.27 5.00 % 5.92 % 30 324 12.2 % 7.2 % 8,760 (9,681 ) 30yr 5.5 1,008,504 1,007,274 15.12 % 99.88 5.50 % 6.44 % 11 345 7.7 % 7.3 % 19,338 (22,476 ) 30yr 6.0 2,046,921 2,083,373 31.27 % 101.78 6.00 % 6.96 % 11 344 9.4 % 8.6 % 27,658 (34,815 ) 30yr 6.5 1,238,228 1,280,378 19.22 % 103.40 6.50 % 7.44 % 14 342 14.6 % 14.3 % 11,816 (16,067 ) 30yr 7.0 273,306 286,323 4.30 % 104.76 7.00 % 7.94 % 19 334 30.2 % 33.0 % 2,291 (2,961 ) 30yr Total 6,478,559 6,398,352 96.02 % 98.76 5.41 % 6.28 % 22 333 10.6 % 10.4 % 106,329 (123,821 ) Total Pass-Through MBS 6,728,559 6,648,303 99.78 % 98.81 5.40 % 6.26 % 22 327 10.6 % 10.4 % 109,581 (127,610 ) Structured MBS IO 20yr 4.0 6,317 563 0.01 % 8.91 4.00 % 4.57 % 160 73 12.2 % 11.7 % 3 (3 ) IO 30yr 3.0 2,491 303 0.00 % 12.15 3.00 % 3.64 % 124 226 1.0 % 9.7 % - (1 ) IO 30yr 4.0 68,512 12,959 0.19 % 18.91 4.00 % 4.60 % 129 222 3.9 % 4.1 % (214 ) 144 IO 30yr 4.5 2,970 546 0.01 % 18.39 4.50 % 4.99 % 179 168 6.8 % 7.1 % (4 ) 1 IO 30yr 5.0 1,563 329 0.00 % 21.05 5.00 % 5.37 % 179 168 1.6 % 1.4 % (4 ) 2 IO Total 81,853 14,700 0.22 % 17.96 4.01 % 4.59 % 134 207 4.5 % 4.9 % (219 ) 143 IIO 30yr 4.0 20,327 240 0.00 % 1.18 0.00 % 4.40 % 92 256 7.0 % 7.6 % (74 ) (130 ) Total Structured RMBS 102,180 14,940 0.22 % 14.62 3.21 % 4.56 % 126 217 5.0 % 5.4 % (293 ) 13 Total Mortgage Assets $ 6,830,739 $ 6,663,243 100.00 % 5.36 % 6.24 % 23 325 10.5 % 10.3 % $ 109,288 $ (127,597 )





Hedge Modeled Interest

Notional

Period Rate Sensitivity (1)

Hedge Balance

End (-50 BPS)

(+50 BPS)

3-Month SOFR Futures $ (115,000 ) Aug-26 $ (1,150 ) $ 1,150 5-Year Treasury Future(2) (487,500 ) Sep-25 (10,081 ) 9,928 10-Year Treasury Future(3) (333,500 ) Sep-25 (10,869 ) 10,451 10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4) (197,500 ) Sep-25 (8,569 ) 8,229 ERIS Swap Futures (10,000 ) Jun-25 (228 ) 222 Swaps (3,517,800 ) Jan-31 (88,542 ) 85,510 TBAs (200,000 ) Jun-25 (5,037 ) 5,435 Hedge Total $ (4,861,300 ) $ (124,476 ) $ 120,925 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (15,188 ) $ (6,672 )





(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.19 at May 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $527.4 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $110.75 at May 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $369.4 million. (4) Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.55 at May 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $222.3 million.





RMBS Assets by Agency

($ in thousands)

Percentage

Fair

of

Asset Category Value

Portfolio

As of May 31, 2025 Fannie Mae $ 3,938,461 61.4 % Freddie Mac 2,474,831 38.6 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 6,413,292 100.0 %





Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test

($ in thousands) Percentage

Fair

of

Asset Category Value

Portfolio

As of May 31, 2025 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 231,057 3.6 % Whole Pool Assets 6,182,235 96.4 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 6,413,292 100.0 %





Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted

Weighted % of

Average

Average Total

Total

Repo

Maturity Longest As of May 31, 2025 Borrowings

Debt

Rate

in Days Maturity J.P. Morgan Securities LLC $ 348,713 5.7 % 4.48 % 15 6/23/2025 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 330,918 5.4 % 4.49 % 21 6/23/2025 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 312,141 5.1 % 4.47 % 37 7/16/2025 Goldman, Sachs & Co 307,973 5.0 % 4.47 % 29 6/30/2025 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 306,527 5.0 % 4.48 % 29 6/30/2025 DV Securities, LLC Repo 299,120 4.9 % 4.48 % 45 7/28/2025 ING Financial Markets LLC 297,873 4.9 % 4.48 % 20 6/23/2025 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 291,423 4.7 % 4.48 % 22 6/23/2025 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 285,682 4.7 % 4.43 % 135 11/13/2025 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 284,682 4.6 % 4.47 % 21 6/23/2025 StoneX Financial Inc. 284,312 4.6 % 4.47 % 17 6/18/2025 Clear Street LLC 281,457 4.6 % 4.48 % 25 7/14/2025 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 276,480 4.5 % 4.47 % 46 7/18/2025 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 271,816 4.4 % 4.48 % 21 6/23/2025 South Street Securities, LLC 267,923 4.4 % 4.46 % 27 7/29/2025 MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. 259,157 4.2 % 4.46 % 11 6/20/2025 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 255,687 4.2 % 4.47 % 21 7/21/2025 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 251,928 4.1 % 4.46 % 21 6/27/2025 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 250,496 4.1 % 4.49 % 11 6/12/2025 Bank of Montreal 196,402 3.2 % 4.49 % 22 6/23/2025 The Bank of Nova Scotia 186,245 3.0 % 4.48 % 30 7/21/2025 Banco Santander SA 137,790 2.2 % 4.50 % 16 6/16/2025 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 118,935 1.9 % 4.49 % 16 6/20/2025 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 34,901 0.6 % 4.49 % 12 6/12/2025 Total Borrowings $ 6,138,581 100.0 % 4.47 % 29 11/13/2025

Contact: Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Robert E. Cauley 3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963 Telephone: (772) 231-1400

