Orchid Island Capital Announces June 2025 Monthly Dividend and May 31, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

  • June 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of May 31, 2025
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected July 9, 2025

Vero Beach, Fla., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of June 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid July 30, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on June 30, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on July 9, 2025.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of June 10, 2025, the Company had 121,210,845 shares of common stock outstanding. As of May 31, 2025, the Company had 119,072,481 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 107,786,614 shares of common stock outstanding. 

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of May 31, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions, the offer and sale of shares of common stock under the Equity Distribution Agreement or follow-on offerings. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

 
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
                                                                          Realized
      
                                                                    Realized
   Mar 25 -
      
                                                                    Jun-25
   Jun-25
      
                                    Net
                   Weighted
   CPR
   CPR
      
                                    Weighted
                   Average
   (1-Month)
   (3-Month)
   Modeled Interest
    Current
   Fair
   % of
   Current
   Average
                   Maturity
   (Reported
   (Reported
   Rate Sensitivity (1)
Type   Face
   Value
   Portfolio
   Price
   Coupon
   GWAC
   Age
   (Months)
   in Jun)
   in Jun)
   (-50 BPS)
   (+50 BPS)
Fixed Rate RMBS                                                                                                
15yr 5.0 TBA   $ 250,000     $ 249,951       3.75 %     99.98       5.00 %     5.85 %     10       165       n/a       n/a     $ 3,252     $ (3,789 )
15yr Total     250,000       249,951       3.75 %     99.98       5.00 %     5.85 %     10       165       n/a       n/a       3,252       (3,789 )
30yr 3.0     861,726       746,897       11.21 %     86.67       3.00 %     3.48 %     51       301       6.5 %     6.6 %     22,295       (22,828 )
30yr 3.5     169,289       152,575       2.29 %     90.13       3.50 %     4.04 %     63       284       7.0 %     7.5 %     4,206       (4,297 )
30yr 4.0     160,895       148,817       2.23 %     92.49       4.00 %     4.70 %     49       306       3.9 %     6.4 %     3,862       (4,051 )
30yr 4.5     291,390       276,107       4.14 %     94.76       4.50 %     5.44 %     35       320       10.2 %     10.8 %     6,103       (6,645 )
30yr 5.0     428,300       416,608       6.25 %     97.27       5.00 %     5.92 %     30       324       12.2 %     7.2 %     8,760       (9,681 )
30yr 5.5     1,008,504       1,007,274       15.12 %     99.88       5.50 %     6.44 %     11       345       7.7 %     7.3 %     19,338       (22,476 )
30yr 6.0     2,046,921       2,083,373       31.27 %     101.78       6.00 %     6.96 %     11       344       9.4 %     8.6 %     27,658       (34,815 )
30yr 6.5     1,238,228       1,280,378       19.22 %     103.40       6.50 %     7.44 %     14       342       14.6 %     14.3 %     11,816       (16,067 )
30yr 7.0     273,306       286,323       4.30 %     104.76       7.00 %     7.94 %     19       334       30.2 %     33.0 %     2,291       (2,961 )
30yr Total     6,478,559       6,398,352       96.02 %     98.76       5.41 %     6.28 %     22       333       10.6 %     10.4 %     106,329       (123,821 )
Total Pass-Through MBS     6,728,559       6,648,303       99.78 %     98.81       5.40 %     6.26 %     22       327       10.6 %     10.4 %     109,581       (127,610 )
Structured MBS                                                                                                
IO 20yr 4.0     6,317       563       0.01 %     8.91       4.00 %     4.57 %     160       73       12.2 %     11.7 %     3       (3 )
IO 30yr 3.0     2,491       303       0.00 %     12.15       3.00 %     3.64 %     124       226       1.0 %     9.7 %     -       (1 )
IO 30yr 4.0     68,512       12,959       0.19 %     18.91       4.00 %     4.60 %     129       222       3.9 %     4.1 %     (214 )     144  
IO 30yr 4.5     2,970       546       0.01 %     18.39       4.50 %     4.99 %     179       168       6.8 %     7.1 %     (4 )     1  
IO 30yr 5.0     1,563       329       0.00 %     21.05       5.00 %     5.37 %     179       168       1.6 %     1.4 %     (4 )     2  
IO Total     81,853       14,700       0.22 %     17.96       4.01 %     4.59 %     134       207       4.5 %     4.9 %     (219 )     143  
IIO 30yr 4.0     20,327       240       0.00 %     1.18       0.00 %     4.40 %     92       256       7.0 %     7.6 %     (74 )     (130 )
Total Structured RMBS     102,180       14,940       0.22 %     14.62       3.21 %     4.56 %     126       217       5.0 %     5.4 %     (293 )     13  
                                                                                                 
Total Mortgage Assets   $ 6,830,739     $ 6,663,243       100.00 %             5.36 %     6.24 %     23       325       10.5 %     10.3 %   $ 109,288     $ (127,597 )


          Hedge   Modeled Interest
    Notional
   Period   Rate Sensitivity (1)
Hedge   Balance
   End   (-50 BPS)
   (+50 BPS)
3-Month SOFR Futures   $ (115,000 )   Aug-26     $ (1,150 )   $ 1,150  
5-Year Treasury Future(2)     (487,500 )   Sep-25       (10,081 )     9,928  
10-Year Treasury Future(3)     (333,500 )   Sep-25       (10,869 )     10,451  
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)     (197,500 )   Sep-25       (8,569 )     8,229  
ERIS Swap Futures     (10,000 )   Jun-25       (228 )     222  
Swaps     (3,517,800 )   Jan-31       (88,542 )     85,510  
TBAs     (200,000 )   Jun-25       (5,037 )     5,435  
Hedge Total   $ (4,861,300 )         $ (124,476 )   $ 120,925  
Rate Shock Grand Total                 $ (15,188 )   $ (6,672 )


(1)   Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2)   Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.19 at May 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $527.4 million.
(3)   Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $110.75 at May 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $369.4 million.
(4)   Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.55 at May 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $222.3 million.
     


RMBS Assets by Agency
($ in thousands)
            Percentage
    Fair
   of
Asset Category   Value
   Portfolio
As of May 31, 2025                
Fannie Mae   $ 3,938,461       61.4 %
Freddie Mac     2,474,831       38.6 %
Total Mortgage Assets   $ 6,413,292       100.0 %


Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
            Percentage
    Fair
   of
Asset Category   Value
   Portfolio
As of May 31, 2025                
Non-Whole Pool Assets   $ 231,057       3.6 %
Whole Pool Assets     6,182,235       96.4 %
Total Mortgage Assets   $ 6,413,292       100.0 %


 
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
                    Weighted
   Weighted    
            % of
   Average
   Average    
    Total
   Total
   Repo
   Maturity   Longest
As of May 31, 2025   Borrowings
   Debt
   Rate
   in Days   Maturity
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC   $ 348,713       5.7 %     4.48 %     15     6/23/2025
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith     330,918       5.4 %     4.49 %     21     6/23/2025
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.     312,141       5.1 %     4.47 %     37     7/16/2025
Goldman, Sachs & Co     307,973       5.0 %     4.47 %     29     6/30/2025
Citigroup Global Markets Inc     306,527       5.0 %     4.48 %     29     6/30/2025
DV Securities, LLC Repo     299,120       4.9 %     4.48 %     45     7/28/2025
ING Financial Markets LLC     297,873       4.9 %     4.48 %     20     6/23/2025
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.     291,423       4.7 %     4.48 %     22     6/23/2025
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.     285,682       4.7 %     4.43 %     135     11/13/2025
Marex Capital Markets Inc.     284,682       4.6 %     4.47 %     21     6/23/2025
StoneX Financial Inc.     284,312       4.6 %     4.47 %     17     6/18/2025
Clear Street LLC     281,457       4.6 %     4.48 %     25     7/14/2025
ASL Capital Markets Inc.     276,480       4.5 %     4.47 %     46     7/18/2025
Daiwa Securities America Inc.     271,816       4.4 %     4.48 %     21     6/23/2025
South Street Securities, LLC     267,923       4.4 %     4.46 %     27     7/29/2025
MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.     259,157       4.2 %     4.46 %     11     6/20/2025
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.     255,687       4.2 %     4.47 %     21     7/21/2025
RBC Capital Markets, LLC     251,928       4.1 %     4.46 %     21     6/27/2025
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co     250,496       4.1 %     4.49 %     11     6/12/2025
Bank of Montreal     196,402       3.2 %     4.49 %     22     6/23/2025
The Bank of Nova Scotia     186,245       3.0 %     4.48 %     30     7/21/2025
Banco Santander SA     137,790       2.2 %     4.50 %     16     6/16/2025
Nomura Securities International, Inc.     118,935       1.9 %     4.49 %     16     6/20/2025
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC     34,901       0.6 %     4.49 %     12     6/12/2025
Total Borrowings   $ 6,138,581       100.0 %     4.47 %     29     11/13/2025
                                      

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400

