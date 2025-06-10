PetMed Express, Inc. Announces Delay in Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced it is delaying the release of the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 earnings release and subsequent conference call, which had been scheduled for June 10, 2025, because the Company requires additional time to complete the year-end audit process.

The Company anticipates that it will issue the earnings release, hold the related conference call, and file its Annual Report on Form 10-K as soon as possible, but no later than June 16, 2025.

About PetMed Express, Inc.

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a leader in pioneering the digital pet pharmacy industry. As a national online retailer, PetMeds.com and PetCareRx.com are top choices for delivering preventive and chronic symptom prescriptions and OTC medications and products through their thousands of veterinary partners and a loyal customer base. Leveraging telehealth and insurance partnerships, they offer value and convenience to pet families at every stage of their pets' lives, whether dogs, cats, or horses. PetMeds and PetCareRx provide a comprehensive range of medications, food products, and essential supplies through their websites, www.PetMeds.com and www.PetCareRx.com.

