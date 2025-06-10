Celldex Announces Upcoming Presentations of Barzolvolimab Phase 2 Data in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria at EAACI 2025 Congress

Company to host webcast on Thursday, June 12 at 6:00 pm ET

HAMPTON, N.J., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that data from the Company’s Phase 2 study of barzolvolimab in chronic spontaneous urticaria will be presented at the EAACI Congress 2025 being held in Glasgow, Scotland. Abstracts will be available on the meeting website Thursday, June 12th at 6:01 pm ET/ Friday, June 13th at 12:01 am CEST. Celldex will host a webcast on Thursday, June 12th at 6:00 pm ET to discuss the data.

Phase 2 CSU 76 Week Efficacy and Tolerability Data

Company Webcast and Conference Call

Date & Time: Thursday, June 12th at 6:00 pm ET/11:00 pm BST

Presenters: Company representatives and Martin Metz, MD, Professor, Department of Dermatology and Allergy, Head of Translation Research and Deputy Head of Clinical Trials at Charité – Universitätsmedizin in Berlin and lead investigator for the Phase 2 CSU study

Webcast Access: Please visit the Events section on the Investor Relations page of Celldex's website to register for the webcast. Parties interested in participating via telephone may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to seamlessly access the call.

EAACI Presentation Session

Date & Time: Friday, June 13th at 9:12 am BST/4:12 am ET

Late Breaking Oral Presentation 100227: Sustained Disease Control Following Withdrawal of Barzolvolimab in Patients with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

Presenting Author: Ana Maria Giménez-Arnau, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Dermatology

Autonomous University and Pompeu Fabra University

Phase 2 CSU 52 Week Angioedema Data

EAACI Session Date & Time: Saturday, June 14th at 3:48 pm BST/10:48 am ET

Oral Presentation 000588: Treatment with Barzolvolimab Leads to Sustained Improvement in Angioedema in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) patients: Results from 52 Weeks of Treatment

Presenting Author: Martin Metz, MD, Professor, Department of Dermatology and Allergy, Head of Translation Research and Deputy Head of Clinical Trials at Charité – Universitätsmedizin in Berlin and lead investigator for the Phase 2 CSU study

About Celldex

Celldex is pioneering new horizons in immunology to deliver life-changing therapies. We are relentless in our pursuit of novel antibody-based treatments that engage the human immune system and directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with allergic, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. Visit www.celldex.com.

