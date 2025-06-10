Ontra Announces $70M in Financing to Accelerate Growth

Company will accelerate product development as it expands the preeminent AI platform for private markets

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontra , the global leader in AI legal technology for private markets, today announced that it has successfully closed a $70 million financing round with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank. This brings Ontra's total fundraising to approximately $325 million in combined financing and equity investments since its founding in 2014.

"Our customers face many complex challenges, and our software platform helps them operate with improved speed, efficiency, and confidence,” said Ontra CEO and Founder Troy Pospisil. “This financing means we can innovate more quickly and solve a broader range of customer problems."

Ontra will use the capital to accelerate product development and rapidly expand its suite of products to automate critical workflows across the fund lifecycle. The company plans to launch additional AI-powered products later this year to streamline due diligence questionnaires, simplify Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, and further accelerate contract negotiation timelines.

“SVB provides high-growth technology companies with financial solutions and deep sector expertise to help them succeed and scale,” said Brian Sherer, Managing Director, Sponsor Finance at SVB. “Ontra has a compelling product vision, strong financial performance, and consistent growth and we’re excited to help the company extend its strong position in the market.”

"As the lead investor in Ontra’s Series A round, we continue to be impressed by the company’s customer growth, new product innovation, and sophisticated application of AI technologies,” said Chelsea Stoner, a general partner at Battery Ventures and Ontra board member. “These additional financial resources will give Ontra’s management team more firepower to continue to scale and build new products to serve our customers in the private capital markets.”

To learn more about Ontra’s AI legal technology for private markets, visit www.ontra.ai .

About Ontra

Ontra is the global leader in AI legal tech for private markets. Powered by industry-leading AI, data from 1.5M+ contracts, and a global network of legal professionals, Ontra's private markets technology platform streamlines and optimizes critical legal and compliance workflows across the full fund lifecycle. Ontra’s purpose-built solutions automate contracts, streamline obligation management, digitize entity management, and surface insights. Trusted by more than 850 global GPs, investment banks, law firms, and advisors - including nine of the top ten PEI-ranked firms worldwide - Ontra helps firms focus on what’s important to them.

Learn more at www.ontra.ai .

Media Contact:

Ryan Duke

ryan@ontra.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.