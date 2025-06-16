Spandex Introduces 'Minimalist & Mobile' Soft Signage Range for Summer Events in the Intermountain West

Soft signage delivers a sleek visual experience and unmatched practicality.” — Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As outdoor markets, rodeos, and festivals return for another vibrant summer in the Intermountain West, Spandex is proud to unveil its latest “Minimalist & Mobile” soft signage solutions. These innovative products are crafted to meet the unique needs of seasonal events—combining lightweight portability, elegant design, and strong UV resistance for maximum impact.

Fabric-based signs—including feather flags, tension fabric banners, pop-up tents, and A‑frame boards with cloth panels—offer a major advantage over traditional rigid signage: they’re easy to transport, quick to set up, and fold compactly for storage. What's more, they offer a refined aesthetic that won’t weigh you down. Utilizing dye-sublimation printing on high-quality textiles, these signs resist glare and maintain vibrant, fade-resistant colors—perfect for high-elevation, sunlight-intensive environments .

“Soft signage delivers a sleek visual experience and unmatched practicality,” said Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager at Spandex. “The clean graphics, fabric textures, and subtle movement all help vendors stand out—without the bulk or setup hassle of rigid signs. They’re ideal for our region’s fast-paced summer events.”

Elegant Design Meets Regional Needs

-----------

Minimalist design is one of 2025’s top trends: think bold typography, high-contrast palettes, and clean layouts—all of which look sharper against scenic mountain backdrops. Additionally, the gentle motion of fabric flags and banners creates organic eye-catching movement, boosting visibility in crowded, mobile settings.

While durable vinyl retains a place for long-term durability, soft signage excels in seasonal usage—offering rapid deployment, reusability, and lighter transport weight. Many soft materials are also eco-conscious, being both washable and recyclable.

Built for Summer Events

-----------

Soft signage solutions from Spandex are especially well-suited for local event environments:

- Rapid pop-up deployability saves vendors time during setup and teardown.

- High-UV resistance prevents color fade at elevation.

- Compact portability simplifies storage and transport between events.

- Eco-friendly materials reflect growing business sustainability goals

Spandex’s new lineup includes everything businesses need to build stylish, functional event displays. Modular components allow easy customization; scalable systems support varying event sizes. From bold fabric backdrops and branded tents to mobile flags and boards, Spandex has it all.

For more information on Spandex’s “Minimalist & Mobile” soft signage range—including design consultations, material options, and package pricing—visit spandex.us.

About Spandex

--------

Spandex is a premier US supplier known for its comprehensive support to professionals in screen printing, digital printing, and sign making. With a history rich in providing essential materials and tools, Spandex boasts an expansive inventory that includes over 10,000 items ranging from advanced vinyl and inks to neon signs, plastic sheets, and transformative digital printing technologies.

Our facilities also host educational classes that cover a variety of subjects from basic application techniques to advanced digital technology use, ensuring our clients stay at the forefront of industry advancements. We uphold a legacy of problem-solving, rooted in our founder Art Mendenhall’s vision of being "in business to solve people's problems," a principle that continues to guide our operations.

Dedicated to superior customer service, Spandex offers daily delivery services, exceptional technical support, and the assistance of a knowledgeable sales staff. Our commitment extends beyond just supplying products; we aim to empower our clients by keeping them informed about the latest industry technology and market trends.

For more detailed information on our products, services, and educational offerings, or to explore how we can help enhance your projects, please visit www.spandex.us, email info.us@spandex.com, or call 801-262-6451.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.