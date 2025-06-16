Mountain Peaks Family Practice Urges Families to Take Precautions During Utah's Swim Season

We want families to enjoy the season safely—and know how to recognize signs that need follow-up care.” — Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and practitioner

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With summer in full swing and families heading to pools, lakes, and backyard sprinklers, Mountain Peaks Family Practice is advising Utah County residents to take proactive steps to prevent common seasonal health issues. According to Dr. Robert Durrans, lead physician at the clinic, ear infections, sunburns, and skin irritations spike every June and July—but they’re largely avoidable with simple precautions.

"We want families to enjoy the season safely—and know how to recognize signs that need follow-up care," says Dr. Durrans. "We see a noticeable rise in swimmer’s ear, sunburns, and skin complaints starting in early summer."

Swimmer’s Ear on the Rise

---------

Swimmer’s ear (otitis externa) is caused by water getting trapped in the ear canal, creating an ideal environment for bacterial growth. While common in children, adults are also at risk—especially those who spend extended time in the water.

Symptoms may include ear pain, itchiness, muffled hearing, or drainage. Dr. Durrans notes, "The earlier we treat it, the faster it clears up. But left untreated, it can become quite painful or develop into a more serious infection."

Preventive measures include drying ears thoroughly after swimming and using over-the-counter drying drops. Patients are also advised to avoid inserting cotton swabs or foreign objects into the ear.

High-Altitude Sunburn Risk

---------

Utah’s elevation increases UV intensity, making sunburns more common—even on overcast days. Dr. Durrans warns that just one blistering sunburn in childhood can significantly raise lifetime skin cancer risk.

He recommends:

Applying SPF 30+ sunscreen at least 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapplying every 2 hours

Wearing protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses

Avoiding outdoor activities during peak UV hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) when possible

"We always want to catch and treat sunburns early," says Dr. Durrans. "But the real win is prevention."

Know When to Seek Care

---------

While many summer skin issues can be treated at home, some require a doctor’s visit. Mountain Peaks Family Practice recommends making an appointment if you experience:

Worsening ear pain or drainage

Blistering sunburns accompanied by fever or infection

Persistent or spreading rashes, especially if paired with fatigue or other symptoms

"If something doesn’t look right or isn’t improving in a few days, don’t wait. Give us a call," Dr. Durrans adds. "Early care can make a big difference."

Here to Support Summer Health

---------

Mountain Peaks Family Practice remains open and available throughout the summer months to help families stay healthy and active. The clinic offers walk-in visits, quick scheduling, and evidence-based care for common summer ailments and more.

"Whether it’s swimmer’s ear, sun safety, or a question about a rash, we’re here to help you navigate summer with confidence," says Dr. Durrans.

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

----------------

Located in the heart of Utah Valley, Mountain Peaks Family Practice has become a cornerstone of community health by providing exceptional healthcare services for many years. From its modest beginnings, the practice has grown into a premier family healthcare provider, offering a comprehensive array of services tailored to meet the needs of individuals and families at all life stages.

Mountain Peaks Family Practice understands that excellent healthcare is built on a foundation of expertly trained and compassionate medical professionals. The team comprises dedicated medical professionals and support staff committed to delivering personalized care with professionalism and warmth. They pride themselves on creating an environment where patients feel valued and understood.

\

The services at Mountain Peaks Family Practice are designed to address a broad spectrum of medical needs, ensuring accessible and continuous care for the community. Whether it's preventive care, acute treatment, or chronic disease management, the goal is to offer solutions that promote long-term health and well-being.

Discover more about how the team is ready to serve you and your family by visiting http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.