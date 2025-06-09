H.R. 4, Rescissions Act of 2025

H.R. 4 would rescind discretionary appropriations in accordance with a Presidential request transmitted to the Congress pursuant to section 1012(a) of the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.