Meatable to Represent Cultivated Meat Industry at The Wall Street Journal Global Food Forum

LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meatable, a leader in cultivated meat technology, is honored to represent the cultivated meat industry and participate in The Wall Street Journal’s Global Food Forum, taking place on June 16–17 in Chicago. Meatable’s participation underscores the company’s commitment to advancing pragmatic, sustainable meat solutions that can integrate seamlessly with existing food industries to solve a global food crisis. The two-day forum brings together an influential community of business leaders, investors, policymakers and experts from every corner of the food industry and agricultural economy to tackle issues ranging from supply-chain resilience to next-generation nutrition.

Jeff “Trip” Tripician, Meatable’s Chief Executive Officer, will speak on Tuesday, June 17, sharing insights on how cultivated meat can complement traditional agriculture and help feed a projected 10 billion people sustainably. Tripician, a veteran of the meat industry who joined Meatable in 2024, will discuss the company’s efficient, scalable technology and its strategy to work together with industry partners to go to market.

“The world will need much more protein in the coming years - but with far less negative impact,” said Tripician. “Cultivated meat technology lets us produce the meat people love while dramatically reducing land, water and greenhouse-gas emissions. I look forward to joining the dialogue at the Global Food Forum and exploring how public- and private-sector leaders can accelerate this transition together, and at scale.”

The 2025 program will explore themes including sustainable agriculture, climate-smart supply chains, food security and investment, making it a fitting platform for Meatable’s vision of a future where high-quality, great-tasting meat is produced sustainably, efficiently and at scale.

