Rental Supply Inc. Joins National Equipment Rental Guard Initiative to Combat Rising Equipment Theft

Rental Supply Inc. joins ERG to help prevent equipment theft and protect the rental industry from rising losses and fraud.

Joining ERG allows us to strengthen fraud prevention practices and protect our fleet—which ultimately helps prevent price increases driven by theft-related losses.” — Mark Whitesell, President of Rental Supply Inc.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rental Supply Inc., a trusted provider of equipment rentals and purchases in the Greensboro area, is proud to announce its participation in the Equipment Rental Guard (ERG), a national initiative designed to detect and prevent equipment theft and rental scams.

The move comes in response to a growing industry-wide concern: according to the American Rental Association (ARA), more than $100 million in equipment is stolen annually from ARA members under the guise of legitimate rentals. That equates to an alarming 15 rental thefts per day, making theft the most damaging issue facing the rental industry today.

“At Rental Supply Inc., we’re committed to delivering the highest quality equipment and service, while helping our customers stay on budget,” said Mark Whitesell, President and Founder of Rental Supply Inc. “Joining ERG allows us to strengthen fraud prevention practices and protect our fleet—which ultimately helps prevent price increases driven by theft-related losses.”

By joining ERG, Rental Supply Inc. is taking a proactive role in spotting suspicious activity, reporting theft attempts, and promoting industry collaboration to safeguard equipment assets. These efforts aim to stabilize pricing, increase equipment availability, and uphold trust within the rental community.

About Rental Supply Inc.

Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, Rental Supply Inc. is a leading provider of top-quality equipment for rent and purchase, proudly serving construction, industrial, commercial and residential clients. Known for their exceptional customer service, commitment to safety, and reliability, Rental Supply Inc. has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for businesses across the region.

For more information, visit www.rentalsupplyinc.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.