New pavilion at Springfield city park is cooperative effort of MDC and other partners

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Thanks to a cooperative effort of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), and other partners, Springfield’s Lost Hill Park can now be a focal point for outdoor education.

A May 21 ceremony at this scenic park on the north side of Springfield officially opened the Lost Hill Park Environmental Educational Pavilion. Half of the funding for this $98,157 project was provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Funding for this project was also provided by Bass Pro Shops and Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The pavilion will be the site of a variety of events coordinated through the park board’s Outdoor Initiatives and Conservation program. This program provides outdoor-oriented programs and education efforts.

“The love of conservation starts with the love of nature; that’s why the Department partnered with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board on this project,” said MDC Southwest Region Recreational Use Specialist Phillip Stearns. “We hope that this project helps the next generation gain a love for the outdoors.”

In addition to its outdoor educational purposes, Lost Hill Park’s pavilion will also be available for general use and rentals. The pavilion was built by Hambey Construction of Springfield.

More details about the Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s Outdoor Initiative programs can be found at ParkBoard.org/Outdoor.

MDC’s funding assistance with this project is an example of the community conservation assistance that may be available for conservation-related urban projects. More information about MDC’s community conservation efforts can be found at:

https://mdc.mo.gov/community-conservation/examples-community-conservation.