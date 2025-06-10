NHS rolls out more personalised cervical screening for millions

More accurate human papillomavirus (HPV) testing will enable millions of women and people with a cervix in England to benefit from more personalised cervical screening from next month, the NHS has announced today.

From July, younger women (aged 25 to 49) who test negative for HPV, meaning they are at very low risk of cervical cancer over the next 10 years, will safely be invited at 5-year intervals rather than 3, in line with major clinical evidence.

Those whose sample indicates the presence of HPV or who have a recent history of HPV, which causes nearly all cervical cancers, will continue to be invited to more frequent screenings to check HPV has cleared and if not, if any cell changes have developed.

The move follows a recommendation by the UK National Screening Committee, and is the approach already used for women aged 50 to 64 in England.

The NHS has this week rolled-out digital invitations and reminders for cervical screening via the NHS App, as part of a new ‘ping and book’ service to boost uptake and help save thousands of lives.

Eligible women will first receive a notification through the app to alert them to book a screening appointment, followed by a text message if the app notification isn’t opened. Letters will remain in place for those who need them.

Since December 2019, all cervical screening samples taken in England have been tested for high-risk HPV, which is more accurate than the previous method of cytology testing (known as a ‘smear test’).

Studies have shown that if a person tests negative for HPV they are extremely unlikely to go on to develop cervical cancer within the next decade, leading to a UK National Screening Committee recommendation to offer more personalised intervals for women based on their risk.

Analysis of a pilot of this approach in England, led by King’s College London researchers and published in the BMJ in 2022, showed that 5-yearly screening is as safe as 3-yearly, that the same number of cancers are found, and less frequent cervical screening tests are needed.

Dr Sue Mann, NHS National Clinical Director for Women’s Health, said: “Taking a more personalised approach to cervical screening will help ensure everyone eligible can make the most of these life-saving services, while sparing women appointments that they don’t need.

“The NHS is following robust evidence on how often women need to be safely screened, and by putting invitations and reminders straight in women’s pockets on their phones, we’re making it easier than ever to take up screening appointments.

“Make sure you come forward for your screening when you’re invited, even if it was weeks, months or years ago. If you think you are due but have not yet had an invitation, speak to your GP practice”.

The NHS introduced in 2024 a new digital system in England for inviting those who are eligible for screening, which enabled the health service to successfully make this change to screening intervals.

The move to 5-year intervals brings England into line with Scotland and Wales, who have introduced this change following the UK National Screening Committee’s (UKNSC’s) recommendation.

Michelle Mitchell, Chief Executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “We welcome this change to cervical screening in England, which is the result of years of vital research to make screening more effective and has shown it is safe to extend the time between tests. Screening, alongside the roll out of the HPV vaccine, which Cancer Research UK scientists helped develop, have seen cervical cancer rates drop by around a quarter since the early 1990s, and we look forward to even more progress.

“Beating cervical cancer means beating it for all, and we’re committed to a future where almost no one develops this disease. If you notice any unusual changes for you, do not wait for a screening invitation – speak to your doctor”.

Athena Lamnisos, Chief Executive Officer The Eve Appeal, said: “Every single case of cancer that can be prevented, should be, and this new guidance is good news for those at low risk because they will no longer need to go for cervical screening as often. Everyone should feel informed and supported when they are invited to go to their cervical screening appointment and understand these interval changes and why they will keep them protected.

“We want every eligible person to feel empowered to attend a vaccination and cervical screening appointment when they are invited so we can achieve the brilliant ambition of eliminating cervical cancer”.

Louise Ansari, Chief Executive of Healthwatch England, said: “We welcome this change, which confirms that most women will not need to attend screening so frequently.

“Healthwatch research last year showed many women can find it an uncomfortable experience, and sometimes difficult to schedule in around their busy lives. Reducing the number of times they need to attend, alongside sensitive and empathetic approaches by health professionals, will make these important appointments easier to manage.

“Women will also welcome getting screening invites via the NHS App, which many now have on their smartphones as a one-stop health portal in their pocket. Nearly half of the women we polled last year said the ability to book screenings via the app would make them more likely to attend future appointments, so we’re pleased to hear this function will also be introduced in the future”.

Women due for screening will still be invited at the interval in which they were advised of at the time of their last test. Only those who attend cervical screening on or after 1 July, and meet the clinical criteria, will have their next test due date set at 5 years. NHS England made this decision based on clinical advice from experts.

HPV does not mean that you have or will develop cervical cancer. It is a common virus that most people will have at some point in their life without knowing, which usually goes away on its own. If HPV is found in your sample and there are no cell changes, you are invited for screening again in 1 year.

If HPV is found alongside cell changes, you are referred directly to a hospital clinic for a colposcopy to check the cervix more closely. Further follow up and treatment will depend on the colposcopy findings.