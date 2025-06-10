JU Miner Launches New 2025 Cloud Mining Plans Amid Crypto Market Boom

New Signup Bonus, Eco-Friendly Mining, and Daily Passive Income Now Available for All Users

London, UK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin (BTC) smashes past the $105,000 mark and crypto markets ride a powerful 2025 rally, JU Miner, a trusted UK-based cloud mining platform, has officially announced the rollout of its latest mining plans. The update arrives at a pivotal moment, enabling both newcomers and seasoned investors to earn daily passive income from digital assets, without the cost or complexity of traditional mining hardware.

Safe, Secure, and Transparent Mining

JU Miner’s Cloud Mining service prioritizes user safety and asset protection with a robust security framework:

✔McAfee® SECURE certification to defend against malware and online threats

✔Cloudflare® DDoS protection for stable uptime and peace of mind

✔Cold wallet storage for maximum fund security

With these layers of protection, miners can confidently participate in Blockchain mining, whether they’re stacking Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (Sol), or even Doge.

Sustainable Mining Powered by Green Energy

JU Miner operates its global mining facilities using monocrystalline solar technology, delivering high hash rate performance while reducing environmental impact. It’s crypto mining reimagined for a sustainable Web3 and DeFi future — benefiting users and the planet alike.

New Mining Plans — Available Now!

Our 2025 lineup features flexible plans for every budget and experience level:

Starter Plan — $15 for 1 day, 00% daily return

— $15 for 1 day, 00% daily return Quick Plan — $100 for 3 days, 50% daily return

— $100 for 3 days, 50% daily return Weekly Return — $1,000 for 7 days, 10% daily return

— $1,000 for 7 days, 10% daily return Smart Grow — $3,900 for 15 days, 35% daily return

— $3,900 for 15 days, 35% daily return Elite Pro — $6,500 for 22 days, 40% daily return

— $6,500 for 22 days, 40% daily return Prestige Contract — $52,000 for 45 days, 80% daily return

Exclusive Bonuses & Referral Rewards

To celebrate the expansion, JU Miner offers:

$15 sign-up bonus for new users

$0.60 daily login rewards — rewarding consistent participation

Referral Program — up to 3.5% lifetime commission for sharing the opportunity

With its intuitive interface, even newcomers can start earning crypto in just a few minutes — no coding, no trading screens, just pure Passive Income potential.

Global Growth and Community

With over 860,000 users in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, JU Miner is rapidly becoming the go-to platform for secure and accessible crypto mining. It’s a global hub for those seeking a reliable way to earn from Blockchain and harness the power of Cloud Mining — all while staying true to the core of crypto: decentralization, security, and sustainability.

How to Start Mining with JU Miner

Visit juminer.com

Register your free account — no complex onboarding

Choose a mining plan that matches your financial goals

Fund your plan using BTC, ETH, XRP, Sol, Doge, or USDT

Watch daily crypto payouts grow automatically

No hardware headaches. No market-watching stress. Just simple, secure crypto growth.

About JU Miner

JU Miner is a UK-based Cloud Mining platform dedicated to delivering secure, transparent, and eco-friendly crypto mining services. With a mission to democratize access to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other leading digital assets, JU Miner empowers individuals to earn daily Passive Income without needing mining expertise or equipment.

As crypto adoption grows across the Web3 and DeFi landscape, JU Miner stands out as a trusted partner, making Cloud Mining accessible and profitable for everyone in 2025.

Join the Crypto Mining Revolution Today

Website: www.juminer.com

Email: info@juminer.com

Twitter/X: @JUMiner_com

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments and Cloud Mining involve financial risk, including potential loss of principal. Returns are not guaranteed and can be affected by market volatility and Blockchain network conditions. Please review your financial situation and consider seeking independent advice before investing.

