BLACKLABEL SUPPLEMENTS LAUNCHES 10 NSF-CERTIFIED PERFORMANCE & RECOVERY FORMULAS ON AMAZON.COM

Expanding access to elite, athlete-developed supplements for all levels of competitors

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackLabel Supplements, a trusted name in sports nutrition and a leader in NSF-Certified for Sport products, proudly announces the launch of 10 performance and recovery formulations on Amazon.com.

“This expansion to Amazon.com reflects our rapid growth and deep commitment to providing clean, tested, and effective supplements to athletes at every level,” said BlackLabel CEO and Founder Troy Bell. “Our products are already trusted by multiple Major League Baseball (MLB) and National Football League (NFL) teams, including the New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers, as well as over 300 collegiate athletes through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnerships. Now we’re excited to bring that same quality to a broader audience.”

The newly available lineup includes pre-workout and pre-game powders for energy and endurance, as well as post-workout formulas designed for recovery, hydration, and muscle repair. Each product was developed by athletes and nutrition experts to deliver science-backed performance and recovery support in convenient, powerful “power scoop” servings.

“Whether you're training for your first 5K, preparing for game day, or pushing limits as a professional athlete, BlackLabel is built to support your journey,” Bell added. “We’ve taken the guesswork out of supplementation--combining what would be dozens of individual products into one trusted, tested solution.”

The majority of BlackLabel products featured on Amazon.com are NSF Certified for Sport, the gold standard in supplement safety and transparency. This certification ensures products are free from banned substances and made with accurate label claims, verified through rigorous, third-party testing.

BlackLabel has already earned the trust of elite athletes including:

Tanner Conner - NFL, Miami Dolphins

Shelby Neal - 3x CrossFit Games Athlete

Colten Mertens – 4x CrossFit Games Athlete and currently #1 ranked Male Worldwide

Tyson Gunter – Team USA Paralympic Track & Field

Robert Oberst – Former Professional Strongman

“With our Amazon.com launch, we’re making it easier than ever for athletes--men and women, at every stage of their fitness journey--to access products they can truly rely on,” said Bell.

For more information, visit https://blacklabelsupplements.com

About BlackLabel Supplements:

Founded by healthcare executive and former athlete Troy Bell, BlackLabel Supplements is redefining trust in the supplement industry. Each product is formulated by elite athletes and experts using clean, effective ingredients-- free from unnecessary additives-- and rigorously tested to ensure safety, efficacy, and NSF Certification for Sport.

Flagship NSF-certified products include:

Pre-Hustle – An all-in-one pre-workout for energy, focus, and pump

Pre-Game- A game day performance pre-workout created for focus and dosing by weight.

Pure Hydrate – A sugar-free electrolyte drink without the salty aftertaste

Pure Power – A stimulant-free performance booster that supports natural energy systems

Legal Disclaimer:

