Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,453 in the last 365 days.

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | May 2025

Milwaukee, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
May   YTD - May Beginning
Inventory 		 
  2025 2024 %Chg   2025 2024 %Chg May-2025  
2WD Farm Tractors                  
  < 40 HP 14,898 16,717 -10.9   53,379 60,091 -11.2 71,766  
  40 < 100 HP 4,696 5,015 -6.4   18,768 20,721 -9.4 30,815  
  100+ HP 1,422 2,034 -30.1   7,181 9,647 -25.6 9,012  
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 21,016 23,766 -11.6   79,328 90,459 -12.3 111,593  
4WD Farm Tractors 176 290 -39.3   1,004 1,615 -37.8 710  
Total Farm Tractors 21,192 24,056 -11.9   80,332 92,074 -12.8 112,303  
Self-Prop Combines 317 401 -20.9   1,253 2,210 -43.3 1,065

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


Statistics Department
Association of Equipment Manufacturers
414.272.0943
statsticsdepartment@aem.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | May 2025

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more