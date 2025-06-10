Mountain America Celebrates Grand Opening of North Ogden Branch

Opening marks continued growth in Northern Utah, enhancing the community’s access to personalized financial resources

OGDEN, Utah, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is celebrating the grand opening of its newest branch in North Ogden, Utah. The new location, located at 323 E 2600 N, North Ogden, UT, hosted a community event on Friday, June 7, from 12–2 p.m.

The public was invited to enjoy an afternoon of fun and festivities, featuring free World’s Best Corndogs, Hokulia Shave Ice, face painting, cotton candy, and balloon art (while supplies last). Families were encouraged to attend for food, entertainment, and exciting giveaways. Attendees who opened a new account, credit card, or loan* got the chance to step into the money machine for an opportunity to grab some cash. Guests also entered to win a Bakcou electric scooter (terms and conditions apply).

“The opening of our new North Ogden Branch is part of our ongoing effort to better serve our members and expand access to financial tools and resources throughout the Wasatch Front,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America. “We’re excited to welcome both new and longtime members and provide the individual, high-quality service they expect from Mountain America. With this new branch, members can define and achieve their financial dreams right in their own neighborhood.”

Branch Manager Jordon Stevens expressed her team’s enthusiasm for the new location. “We are excited to officially open our doors in North Ogden and become part of such a vibrant community,” she said. “This new branch allows us to connect more closely with our members, offering convenient access and a full suite of financial services to help them define and achieve their financial dreams.”

The North Ogden Branch features a modern, open-concept design that creates a warm, engaging environment for members. Products and services available include traditional savings and checking accounts; auto, RV, and personal loans; insurance and investment services; and real estate and business-lending solutions. Regular branch hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*Membership required based on eligibility. Loans are on approved credit.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $20 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

