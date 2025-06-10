LifeLabs Supports Communities Impacted by Saskatchewan Wildfires with $15,000 Donation

Toronto, ON, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the devastating wildfires affecting communities across Saskatchewan, LifeLabs is committed to $15,000 in funding to aid relief and recovery efforts.

Through LifeLabs’ Employee Giving Program, it will match employee donations dollar for dollar, up to $5,000, to a registered charity of their choice. In addition, LifeLabs will be making direct donations of $5000 each to the Canadian Red Cross and the Central Urban Métis Federation Inc (CUMFI).

These funds will support emergency response activities, such as evacuation support, temporary accommodation, financial assistance, and community rebuilding efforts.

The Canadian Red Cross is delivering emergency services to evacuees, while CUMFI is working closely with Métis citizens and vulnerable groups, offering immediate aid and support in host communities.

This donation reflects LifeLabs’ ongoing commitment to advancing reconciliation and supporting indigenous communities through meaningful partnerships and responsive action. It also demonstrates our shared effort to strengthen support for those impacted by the wildfires across Canada.

“We understand that during times like these, communities come together to support one another. LifeLabs stands alongside the communities in Canada from coast to coast,” says Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “We are proud to support the vital work of the Canadian Red Cross and the Central Urban Métis Federation as they provide the critical assistance to those affected. Together, we can make a meaningful difference by standing with our fellow Canadians and showing unwavering care, compassion, and a deep commitment to helping those who need it most.”

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor and prevent disease. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada's first commercial genetics lab, and the country's largest online patient portal, with more than 8 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada's Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022, 2023 and 2024) by Forbes, named by BrandSpark as the Most Trusted Brand in medical diagnostic services voted by Canadians (2023 and 2024) and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

Media Contact: LifeLabs Media Team | Media@LifeLabs.com

