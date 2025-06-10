Tim Lamb Group Appoints Paul Minahan Jr. as Director of The Midwest Region

Columbus, OH, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, is proud to announce the addition of Paul Minahan Jr. as Director of the Midwest Region. Minahan Jr. brings with him more than 40 years of automotive leadership experience, having held key regional and corporate roles with four major OEMs: Chrysler Corporation, Mitsubishi Motors, Mazda USA, and most recently, 17 years with Nissan North America, Inc.

In his new role, Minahan Jr. will serve clients across the Midwest from his dual residences in Perdido Key, Florida and Naperville, Illinois. He will assist clients with buying and selling dealerships, facilitating Letters of Intent and Asset Purchase Agreements, evaluating pro-formas, developing operational business plans, and guiding parties through the Dealer Agreement process.

Minahan Jr.’s most recent role was as General Manager of Dealer Network Development and Strategy for Nissan and Infiniti. During his six years there, he worked extensively with dealers, attorneys, and accountants, successfully managing dozens of dealership transactions and proposals.

“Paul’s deep industry knowledge, unmatched experience, and strong ethical standards make him an ideal fit for our team,” said Tim Lamb, President of the Tim Lamb Group. “His ability to navigate complex dealer transitions and his longstanding relationships with OEMs and retailers alike will be invaluable to our clients.”

As a graduate of Western New England University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA), Minahan Jr. has built a reputation as a trusted advisor and expert in dealership operations.

Reflecting on his decision to join the firm Minahan Jr. stated, “From the very first conversation I had with Tim, I knew he was a person of strong integrity and a true student of the automotive business. After retiring from Nissan, the opportunity to work with a company of this caliber and leadership became an easy decision.”

Minahan Jr. and his wife, Patty, enjoy spending time at the beach and traveling. They have a large, blended family with five children and 11 grandchildren. In his spare time, Minahan Jr. enjoys boating, biking, and reading.

About Tim Lamb Group

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Fifteen regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their factory management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealerships for sale, visit www.timlambgroup.com

