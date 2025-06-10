TextUs Introduces Powerful Enhancements to Salesforce Integration, Empowering Sales & Marketing Teams to Drive Better Results with SMS

Texting platform expands native Salesforce integration with embedded SMS, bi-directional sync, and Marketing Cloud support.

Denver, Colorado, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextUs, a leading SMS engagement platform, is excited to announce the release of its enhanced Salesforce integration. Designed to empower sales and marketing professionals, this upgraded integration delivers new functionality and significant enhancements to improve how teams connect with their leads and customers.

The latest version of the TextUs Salesforce integration offers a deeper, more embedded experience within Salesforce, ensuring faster, smarter, and more seamless communication with leads and customers. Packed with advanced capabilities, the updated integration provides users with native two-way texting, automated SMS workflows, and effortless contact syncing—empowering businesses to connect more efficiently, drive personalized engagement, and increase conversion rates directly from their CRM.

“We enhanced our integration with Salesforce to aid in our mission of empowering sales and marketing teams with the most advanced SMS capabilities, ultimately driving stronger connections with their leads and customers,” said Rachel Fernances, SVP of Product at TextUs. "This best-in-class integration cements TextUs as the leader in SMS communication within the Salesforce ecosystem."

Key Features of the Enhanced TextUs Salesforce Integration:

Native Two-Way Texting: Seamlessly send and receive text messages directly within Salesforce, making communication with prospects and customers faster and more efficient.



Automated SMS Workflows: Easily integrate SMS actions into Salesforce’s Journey Builder, enabling scalable, personalized lead nurturing at every stage of the funnel.



Automatic Contact Syncing: Save valuable time with automatic syncing of contacts and leads from Salesforce to TextUs, ensuring up-to-date information for more personalized outreach.



Conversation Logging: Maintain a unified system of record by automatically logging individual or batch text conversations in Salesforce.





This upgraded solution addresses the growing demand for effective, real-time communication tools in today’s competitive market. By embedding texting capabilities directly into Salesforce, TextUs provides a streamlined, scalable way to increase engagement with leads and customers and drive conversions.

TextUs’ commitment to innovation continues to position the company as a leader in SMS communication for businesses, offering tools that enhance efficiency, engagement, and results for its users.

To learn more and get a demo of TextUs’ Salesforce integration, visit: https://textus.com/integrations/salesforce/

About TextUs

TextUs is the leading business text messaging software that empowers businesses to convert leads into revenue through automated and conversational texting. TextUs integrates with several customer relationship management (CRM) and applicant tracking system (ATS) platforms, making texting an easy and seamless extension of current business systems. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, TextUs delivers engaging two-way text messaging combined with automated campaign features to connect businesses with their contacts in real time. To learn more, visit www.textus.com .

Andrew Davis TextUs 720-722-8790 andrew.davis@textus.com

