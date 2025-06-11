North West Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs on risk of domestic and veld fires

Mahikeng: As the winter chill tightens its grip, communities across the North West are being urged to remain vigilant amid severe weather conditions as well as strong fire-spreading winds.

As freezing weather is upon us, an increasing dependence on indoor heating techniques like paraffin stoves, heaters and open fires are likely to be the order of the day and community members are therefore advised to exercise extreme caution to avoid disastrous domestic and veld fires.

Weather forecasts indicate that the cold weather will persist over the next coming days, bringing with it a combination of snowfall in high-lying areas, strong winds, severe thunderstorms, and extremely cold daytime temperatures.

Families are encouraged not to leave children unattended near open flames or heating devices, and to practice safe fire behaviours during the winter season. These conditions significantly increase the potential for uncontrolled fires, both in domestic settings and across open veld.

Strong winds, in particular, can propel and rapidly spread veld fires, putting lives, property, and natural ecosystems at great risk. In addition, the use of heating appliances and open flames indoors during extremely cold weather often results in accidental domestic fires, especially in informal settlements.

We urge all residents and communities to take extra precautions during this winter season and:

Avoid leaving fires, candles, or stoves unattended.

Use heating appliances safely and keep them away from flammable materials.

Do not start fires in open areas, especially on dry, windy days.

Report any signs of veld fires immediately to local disaster management or emergency services.

Disaster management teams, led by the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, are on high alert and ready to respond for any eventuality. Let us all do our part to stay warm, safe and protect our communities from unnecessary fire disasters this winter.

