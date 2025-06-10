New sheriffs begin service to uphold safety in B.C. courthouses

CANADA, June 10 - A graduating class of 33 sheriffs is preparing to start their careers, helping keep people safe as they access court services throughout B.C.

Niki Sharma, Attorney General, welcomed the graduates from the Justice Institute of British Columbia’s spring class at a ceremony on Monday, June 9, 2025. They will be assigned to work in provincial courthouses, including Fort St. John, Nelson, Terrace and the Lower Mainland.

“Sheriffs play a critical role in our justice system, ensuring access to justice is preserved and keeping the people who use our courts safe and protected,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. “We recognize and appreciate the dedication shown by each graduate. The sheriff-recruit training program is challenging and rigorous, and we celebrate their achievements and commitment to serving and protecting our communities.”

Sheriffs maintain a safe environment for everyone, delivering justice services in 90 Provincial Court locations. They are highly trained peace officers who provide protective services for the judiciary, the Crown, defence, court staff, the public and all participants in the justice system. Sheriffs also protect court users, transport accused and convicted people to and from correctional institutions, and perform other duties. Without sheriffs, court matters cannot proceed.

The spring class will continue training until July 8, 2025. Their first day on duty will be July 9, 2025. The next sheriff-recruit training class will start training on July 14, 2025.

“We are proud to welcome 33 new deputy sheriffs to the BC Sheriff Service,” said Roger Phillips, acting chief sheriff, and executive director, BC Sheriff Service. “I know they will contribute to the safety of B.C.’s justice system by applying the skills and knowledge gained during the rigorous recruit training.”

The BC Sheriff Service (BCSS) is recognized as an international leader in providing protective and enforcement services for the justice system. The BCSS is the oldest law-enforcement agency in B.C.

The Province is collaborating with BCSS to enhance recruitment, retention and training. BCSS is focusing on deployment and growth opportunities, and implementing a more competitive pay and benefits framework for sheriffs.

The Province is highlighting key investments this week that strengthen B.C.’s court system and improve access to timely justice. From appointing new judges to training and graduating more sheriffs and opening new court services, these efforts ensure B.C.’s courts are safer, more efficient and better equipped to serve people in the province.

Learn More:

To watch a video about working as a B.C. sheriff, visit: https://youtu.be/rdhf8trOoSM

To explore career opportunities with the B.C. Sheriff Service, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/careers-myhr/job-seekers/featured-careers/deputy-sheriff