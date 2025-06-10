Huntress Redefines Security Awareness Training With Hands-On Tradecraft Simulations That Put Users in Attackers' Shoes

New feature for Huntress Managed SAT teaches users to outsmart attackers, reduce human risk, and build a stronger security culture by thinking like hackers

COLUMBIA, Md., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old-school security awareness training (SAT) programs aren’t cutting it against today's hackers thanks to boring content and one-size-fits-all delivery methods. That’s why Huntress has launched Threat Simulator, a new feature for Huntress Managed SAT that gives users hands-on training with real-world hacker tradecraft.

Paired with engaging, expert-backed episodes, Threat Simulator turns passive learning into active skill-building through quick, game-like simulations. Perfect for experiential learners, these simulations put users in hackers’ shoes, challenging them to carry out simulated attacks to understand the mindsets, methods, and motives of cybercriminals. This unique approach shows just how easily anyone can become a target and how little effort it takes for attackers to succeed, equipping users with lasting awareness of modern threats and teaching them to think like hackers so they can become better defenders.

In 2024, 60% of data breaches had one thing in common: the human element. Whether it’s falling victim to phishing attempts and business email compromise scams or inadvertently installing malware, human error remains a leading cause of breaches. While old-school SAT programs were created to address this, they fall short in reducing human risk. Many are overly simplistic and riddled with clichés, while others are too complex for non-technical learners to grasp. Adding to this, many training programs rely solely on video-based content and are developed by generalists without in-depth knowledge of hacker tradecraft. This results in training that isn’t actionable, relatable, or memorable, and leaves employees unprepared to spot and respond to the threats they’re most likely to face. To tackle the human risk factor, SAT must be practical, engaging, and tailored to modern threats. This requires a layered approach to learning strategies, including immersive learning simulations for experiential learners.

“Traditional security awareness training often fails to prepare users,” said Dima Kumets, Principal Product Manager at Huntress. “With Threat Simulator, we’re changing that. We’ve designed it in collaboration with our security researchers to push beyond basic phishing simulations and immerse users in real-world, hands-on scenarios that emulate hacker tradecraft. By teaching users to adopt the perspective of an attacker, we empower them to recognize and report hacker tradecraft while protecting themselves from becoming victims. This not only sharpens individual cybersecurity awareness but also helps organizations build a more proactive and resilient security culture.”

Key Benefits of Threat Simulator:

Available via Early Access since April, Threat Simulator is already shaking up traditional SAT. While users aren’t required to replay the 5-minute simulation, they frequently choose to do multiple sessions, spending an average of 7.5 to 12 minutes total practicing and refining their skills. Additionally, a survey of 2,000 Early Access users revealed that 90% gained new knowledge about security threats. These early results prove Threat Simulator’s ability to bust the “check-the-box” stigma of traditional SAT with willing participation and meaningful learning.

Users say Threat Simulator is “fun”, “engaging”, and “informative” as it helps learners confidently tackle today’s most prevalent cybersecurity threats. Zvonimir Petric, Director of Managed Services at Campfire Technology Inc., shared, “Threat Simulator is engaging, focused, and actually fun. I suspect the users who engage in this will outperform their peers.” Here’s how it achieves this:

Training that goes beyond phishing simulations. Traditional SAT often stops at phishing simulations, leaving users unprepared for the full range of threats they face. Threat Simulator changes this by covering a broad range of hacker tradecraft, from open-source intelligence (OSINT) to spear phishing. It delivers training that mirrors real-world threats, building the adaptability needed to respond to attacks in any environment.

Traditional SAT often stops at phishing simulations, leaving users unprepared for the full range of threats they face. Threat Simulator changes this by covering a broad range of hacker tradecraft, from open-source intelligence (OSINT) to spear phishing. It delivers training that mirrors real-world threats, building the adaptability needed to respond to attacks in any environment. An interactive and immersive learning experience. Threat Simulator breaks free from traditional, passive learning methods with dynamic, hands-on experiences. The interactive, game-like simulations support kinesthetic learners and offer realistic scenarios that require critical thinking and active participation. These immersive exercises grab attention and boost retention to foster critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and a deeper understanding of threats.

Threat Simulator breaks free from traditional, passive learning methods with dynamic, hands-on experiences. The interactive, game-like simulations support kinesthetic learners and offer realistic scenarios that require critical thinking and active participation. These immersive exercises grab attention and boost retention to foster critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and a deeper understanding of threats. Teaches users to identify hacker tradecraft. Creates lasting behavior changes by turning users into active participants in their organization's cybersecurity. Through the simulations, learners internalize the realities of how hackers operate and how easily they can become targets. This deeper understanding naturally encourages users to be proactive and vigilant, making for smarter, more secure decisions.

Creates lasting behavior changes by turning users into active participants in their organization's cybersecurity. Through the simulations, learners internalize the realities of how hackers operate and how easily they can become targets. This deeper understanding naturally encourages users to be proactive and vigilant, making for smarter, more secure decisions. Real-world scenarios guided by expert insight. All simulations are designed in partnership with the Huntress security team, informed by the real-world hacker tradecraft they see across millions of endpoints and identities. These scenarios are grounded in the most pressing and current threats facing organizations, ensuring learners are always training against the same techniques attackers are actively using.

"Threat Simulator is a gamechanger. The OSINT training gave my staff and our employees a clear understanding of how hackers can gather seemingly innocent information off the web to create a profile for Social Engineering Attacks," said Eric Nush Director of Technology, CETL, Homer School District 33Ct. “It made us think twice about the types of information we make publicly available on our website. This not only increased our awareness of the possible risks we have, but also inspired us to take several actions—like starting discussions about new procedures for limiting public website content or encouraging data-sensitive positions (HR, Payroll, Business, etc) to double-check their social media for information that can be leveraged by hackers.”

