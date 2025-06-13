CareGivers of America Announces New Location

CareGivers of America opens a new Margate location, boosting access to high-quality home care services for families across Broward County.

The new Margate home location...opens the door for us to reach even more families in need of homecare, and we’re truly excited to grow and care for more hearts together.” — Cheryl Saragossi

MARGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareGivers of America, a recognized and trusted leader in home health care services, is proud to announce that due to their tremendous growth, they have opened a new location at Northwest Medical Park, adjacent to HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, in Margate, FL. The opening of this new office location supports continued partnerships and collaborations with the broader medical community in Broward County to better serve clients. Their Margate office, located at 2960 N. State Road 7, Suite #102, is in a convenient, centralized location in Broward, allowing greater access for staff, caregivers, and clients.“For 32 years, CareGivers of America has been driven by an unwavering commitment to delivering personalized, high-quality care,” said Cheryl Saragossi, Vice President at CareGivers of America. “The opening of the new Margate home location underscores how important these values are to our clients and their families, and the growing need in our community for a reliable and trustworthy homecare partner. This move opens the door for us to reach even more families in need of homecare, and we’re truly excited to grow and care for more hearts together.”At Caregivers of America, recommended in-home caregivers provide a range of services aimed at ensuring the comfort, safety, and compassionate care of your loved ones. Home care is not just tailored for aging seniors seeking care in the comfort of their homes; it is also a valuable option for those recuperating from surgery, living with special needs, or managing chronic conditions.For more information about CareGivers of America's services, or the new office, please call (954) 722-7662 or visit caregiversofamerica.com. About CareGivers of AmericaWith 32 years in the Home Care industry, CareGivers of America is a licensed, full-service nurse registry dedicated to helping seniors and individuals with disabilities live independently and with dignity in their own homes. The company is known for its compassionate care, personalized services, and commitment to improving quality of life for all clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.