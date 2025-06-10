FDA issues notifications to alert consumers when it finds products that are contaminated with hidden ingredients. These contaminated products are a type of medication health fraud and may cause you harm.

You can find notifications about dangerous products organized by topic below—particularly weight loss, sexual enhancement and energy, and pain products. FDA has found many products in these categories that contain hidden drug ingredients. These notifications serve as a resource to learn about the fraudulent products FDA has found that include potentially harmful hidden ingredients.

The agency encourages consumers to stay informed through our public notices and to learn what to avoid, as FDA cannot identify every contaminated product on the market. You can also stay informed about other types of health fraud scams by reading our “Health Fraud News.”